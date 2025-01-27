How can we do that? For one, I advise tuning into your own body. Begin to take note of how you feel, and find your baseline. It's important to get more sensitized to what's actually happening with you internally (with balance or otherwise). That way, you notice when things are going off-balance, and it's a bit more easeful to guide yourself back. If you have a stumble or fall, that's OK—you can ease into a fall, and when you're ready, ease yourself to a stable place.