The 12 Best Fruits For Beating Sugar Cravings, From A Neuroscientist
Fruits are a natural source of sugar that can alleviate a sugar craving. Fruits vary in how sweet they are, but each contains additional benefits that make them an advantageous choice over added sugars.
Fruits are rich sources of fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, for example, all of which are important in fighting your sugar cravings. Fiber helps keep you feeling full, decreasing the amount and how often one eats. In addition, fiber helps maintain healthy bowel movements, reducing any digestion problems.
Antioxidants help neutralize free radicals1. Free radicals are reactive species that can damage cells in the body, leading to conditions such as cancer. Antioxidants prevent free radicals from doing so, decreasing one's risk of developing such conditions.
Polyphenols are another compound found in fruit that contributes to its benefits. Polyphenols protect cells against ultraviolet radiation and viruses. Research suggests a diet rich in plant polyphenols can help prevent the development of a plethora of diseases, such as cancer, osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and neurodegenerative diseases2.
Vitamins and minerals each have various properties that help the body maintain optimal health. Vitamin C, a common vitamin found in fruits, helps boost the body's immune system and build collagen, which is essential for strong connective tissue in the body.
Potassium works in opposition to sodium, helping to lower blood pressure, reducing one's risk for high blood pressure, stroke, and cardiovascular disease3. The B vitamins, including niacin, thiamin, and riboflavin, all aid in energy production. Maintaining B vitamins is essential to ensuring normal energy reactions and energy levels4.
12 fruits to help you cut back on sugar-sweetened treats
Keep these fruits on hand, and think about how you can incorporate them into your diet to help you manage your sugar cravings:
Grapes
One cup has 21% DV copper, 18% DV vitamin K, 8% riboflavin. It also contains 1.4 grams of fiber, which accounts for about 6% of the recommended fiber intake. Grapes help maintain healthy blood pressure and reduce cholesterol5.
Cherries
One cup has 3.15 grams of dietary fiber, aiding in keeping you full and satiated, 18% DV of vitamin C, 10% of potassium, and 5% DV copper. A rich source of antioxidants, cherries can improve sleep quality by increasing melatonin6.
Mangos
Mangos offer 67% DV of vitamin C, 20% DV of copper, and 18% DV of folate. Mango also has lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants that have been shown to protect the eyes against damage from blue light.
Bananas
One banana contains 12% DV of vitamin C, 11% DV of copper, 10% DV of potassium, and 3 grams of fiber, 12% of the recommended intake. They can help enhance digestion and improve gastrointestinal health7.
Apples
One medium apple has 25% DV of fiber, 10% DV of vitamin C, and 5% DV of potassium. Polyphenols in apples can help reduce cardiovascular disease risk. Apples also have anticancer and antiviral properties8 and may help protect against Alzheimer's disease.
Pears
A medium pear has 16% DV of copper, 12% DV of vitamin C, and 5% DV of vitamin K. Pears are a rich source of antioxidants and contain anthocyanins, which can possibly lower one's risk for Type 2 diabetes9.
Kiwi
One kiwi has 62% DV of vitamin C, 23% DV of vitamin K, and 5% DV of potassium, plus 2.1 grams of fiber, 8% of the recommended intake. Kiwis contain the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect eyes from blue light, and they help promote regular bowel movements10.
Pineapple
Plums
Plums pack 10% DV of vitamin C, 5% DV of vitamin A, and 3% DV of potassium. The fruit's antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiallergic properties and are associated with improved bone health12, cognitive function, and reduced cardiovascular risk factors.
Peaches
One peach has 17% DV of vitamin C, 10% DV of vitamin A, and 8% DV of potassium. Peaches improve water retention and skin moisture13.
Oranges
One orange has 95% DV of vitamin C, 10% DV of fiber, 9% DV of folate. They contain the compounds hesperidin and naringenin. Hesperidin has been found to reduce systolic blood pressure and pulse in individuals with high blood pressure. Naringenin has been found to improve cells that line the insides of blood vessels.
Apricots
Two apricots have 8% DV of vitamin C, 4% DV of vitamin E, and potassium, plus vitamin A and vitamin E both promote eye health.
The takeaway
Fruits not only provide the sweetness you may crave, but they also contain fewer calories and more beneficial compounds, such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and polyphenols that processed, sugar-sweetened foods can't provide. In addition, fruits are a rich source of fiber, which helps keep you feeling full for longer and avoid the sugar crash that happens with added sugars.
Excerpted with permission from Sugarless: A 7-Step Plan To Uncover Hidden Sugars, Curb Your Cravings, and Conquer Your Addiction ⓒ 2023 by Nicole M. Avena. Published by Union Square & Co.
