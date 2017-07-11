10 Things Women Have To Give Up To Have Consistently Mind-Blowing Sex

One of the most costly mistakes women make is having sex for our partners and their pleasure rather than for ourselves and our pleasure. Maybe, for some reason, our sex drive is lower than our partner’s. Maybe it wasn't always. Maybe, now that we have kids, we don't feel as sexy, or we just don't have the energy. Or maybe, after years together, something has shifted in the relationship and we’re not even sure what it is. Whatever the case, we know our partner needs more sex than we do. So, in order to meet those needs, we have sex for them.

Months or years later, we realize we’ve utterly lost touch with our sexuality. On the rare occasions that we do have sex, we feel relieved when it’s over because it's "out of the way." Sex feels more like work than pleasure and we don’t know why.

Except that we do.

The minute we stop having sex for our own enjoyment and start having it FOR someone else, sex turns into an obligation. It becomes another thing we must "give" to someone else in order to keep them happy.

Over time, we lose the ability to recognize autonomous desire in ourselves because sex has become something we do when it's required and not when we feel eager to do so. If you want to experience true sexual fulfillment, you’ve got to stop having sex for your partner and start having it for you.