Clove: 4 Reasons To Add A Dash Of This Powerful Spice To Everything

Often associated with gingerbread cookies and winter cocktails, clove is what puts the spice in pumpkin spice. Similar to cinnamon or ginger, clove is a spicy, yet warm, aromatic that adds depth to any dish, from garam masala curries to chai tea lattes. But it's more than just a sprinkling spice; small but mighty, clove packs a surprisingly healthy punch.

Traditionally used in ayurvedic medicine, clove boasts antifungal, antibacterial, antiseptic, and analgesic properties and is at the center of many home remedies. Here, we break down all the science-backed reasons you should add a dash of clove to everything.