mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Spirituality

An Introduction To The Third-Eye Chakra + How To Heal It

Yogi Cameron
Yoga, Meditation, & Ayurveda Guru By Yogi Cameron
Yoga, Meditation, & Ayurveda Guru
Yogi Cameron has helped thousands of people tap into their spiritual side, having studied Ayurvedic Medicine and Yoga since 2003. He became certified in Yoga at the Integral Yoga Institute in New York City as well as the Sri Satchidananda Ashram, and studied Ayurvedic Medicine at Arsha Vidya Peetam in South India and trained at the International Academy of Ayurveda in Pune, india. He’s been featured in ELLE, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and The London Times, and has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Today Show, and more.

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

Last updated on September 10, 2019

The seven chakras are the main energy centers of the body. The sixth chakra, also called the third-eye chakra, is related to our ability to focus on and see the bigger picture. Once you open the third-eye chakra, it becomes easier to connect with the present moment instead of living in the past or future. This extremely spiritual chakra is connected to your intuition, psychic abilities, and higher knowing. Here's a quick beginner's guide to this chakra:

Location of the third-eye chakra.

On the forehead between the eyes. It's also called the brow chakra.

Article continues below

What our third-eye chakra controls.

Intuition, imagination, wisdom, the ability to think and make decisions.

Color of the third-eye chakra.

Indigo.

Article continues below

Healing exercises for the third-eye chakra.

  • Kitchari mudra: Curl the tongue to the back of the throat
  • Shambhavi mudra: Bring your eyes up and gaze between the eyebrows
  • Kumbhaka breathing: Retain your breath on the inhale and exhale

To put these all together, start in a seated position with your legs crossed. Then, gently tilt the head back until it's at a 45-degree angle. Start by curling your tongue to the back of your throat, as far as it can go. Breathe in and out very slowly. Once you are comfortable doing that, add in the Shambhavi mudra and focus your gaze between the brow. Then, add in the final technique and hold your breath for a few seconds—or however long you're comfortable with—on each inhale and exhale. Stay in this practice for as long as is comfortable. Come out of it by releasing the head, then releasing the tongue, then bringing your breath back to its normal cadence. This exercise should help you tune out distractions and look inward, where the intuition lives.

Beneficial foods for the third-eye chakra.

  • Purple-colored fruits like grapes and blueberries
  • Chocolate
  • Lavender-flavored spices or tea

If you want to learn even more about chakras and how to open each to harness your spiritual energy to feel truly alive, check out my course, Chakras 101: How to Harness Your Spiritual Energy for Better Sex, Better Sleep & Better Moods

Yogi Cameron
Yogi Cameron
Yogi Cameron left the world of high fashion to pursue the Yogic path in India, and has studied...
Read More
More from the author:
Balance & Align Your Chakras To Increase Your Health And Find Your Purpose
Check out Chakras 101
Join guru Yogi Cameron for the spiritual journey of a lifetime and learn to open your chakras to live with more meaning.
View the class
Yogi Cameron
Yogi Cameron
Yogi Cameron left the world of high fashion to pursue the Yogic path...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-97/Third-Eye-Chakra-Healing-for-Beginners.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!