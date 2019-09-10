An Introduction To The Third-Eye Chakra + How To Heal It
The seven chakras are the main energy centers of the body. The sixth chakra, also called the third-eye chakra, is related to our ability to focus on and see the bigger picture. Once you open the third-eye chakra, it becomes easier to connect with the present moment instead of living in the past or future. This extremely spiritual chakra is connected to your intuition, psychic abilities, and higher knowing. Here's a quick beginner's guide to this chakra:
Location of the third-eye chakra.
On the forehead between the eyes. It's also called the brow chakra.
What our third-eye chakra controls.
Intuition, imagination, wisdom, the ability to think and make decisions.
Color of the third-eye chakra.
Indigo.
Healing exercises for the third-eye chakra.
- Kitchari mudra: Curl the tongue to the back of the throat
- Shambhavi mudra: Bring your eyes up and gaze between the eyebrows
- Kumbhaka breathing: Retain your breath on the inhale and exhale
To put these all together, start in a seated position with your legs crossed. Then, gently tilt the head back until it's at a 45-degree angle. Start by curling your tongue to the back of your throat, as far as it can go. Breathe in and out very slowly. Once you are comfortable doing that, add in the Shambhavi mudra and focus your gaze between the brow. Then, add in the final technique and hold your breath for a few seconds—or however long you're comfortable with—on each inhale and exhale. Stay in this practice for as long as is comfortable. Come out of it by releasing the head, then releasing the tongue, then bringing your breath back to its normal cadence. This exercise should help you tune out distractions and look inward, where the intuition lives.
Beneficial foods for the third-eye chakra.
- Purple-colored fruits like grapes and blueberries
- Chocolate
- Lavender-flavored spices or tea
