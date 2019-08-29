An Introduction To The Crown Chakra + How To Heal It

Since the crown chakra represents our spiritual connection to our surroundings, this Chakra does not benefit from healing foods. The Crown Chakra is more likely to benefit from breathing clean and fresh air and sunshine.

