An Introduction To The Crown Chakra + How To Heal It
The seven chakras are the main energy centers of the body. The seventh and final chakra, Samsara or the crown chakra, is the point at which the energy traveling up the spine from all the other chakras meet. It's the last domino in the chakra set, and you must open all the other chakras before you can tackle this one. Very few people will ever experience a fully opened crown chakra. When the crown chakra is open, it connects us to a higher consciousness or state of being. Here's a quick beginner's guide to this deeply spiritual chakra:
Location of the crown chakra.
The top of the head.
What the crown chakra controls.
Enlightenment, self-realization, and pure bliss.
Color of the crown chakra.
Violet
A healing exercise for the crown chakra.
Combine the exercises for the root chakra, throat chakra, and third eye chakra in a sequence.
Beneficial foods for the crown chakra.
Since the crown chakra represents our spiritual connection to our surroundings, this Chakra does not benefit from healing foods. The Crown Chakra is more likely to benefit from breathing clean and fresh air and sunshine.
If you are interested in learning more about chakras and how to open each to harness your spiritual energy to feel truly alive, check out my course, Chakras 101: How to Harness Your Spiritual Energy for Better Sex, Better Sleep & Better Moods.