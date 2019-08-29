mindbodygreen

An Introduction To The Crown Chakra + How To Heal It

Yogi Cameron
Yoga, Meditation, & Ayurveda Guru By Yogi Cameron
Yoga, Meditation, & Ayurveda Guru
Yogi Cameron has helped thousands of people tap into their spiritual side, having studied Ayurvedic Medicine and Yoga since 2003. He became certified in Yoga at the Integral Yoga Institute in New York City as well as the Sri Satchidananda Ashram, and studied Ayurvedic Medicine at Arsha Vidya Peetam in South India and trained at the International Academy of Ayurveda in Pune, india. He’s been featured in ELLE, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and The London Times, and has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Today Show, and more.
The seven chakras are the main energy centers of the body. The seventh and final chakra, Samsara or the crown chakra, is the point at which the energy traveling up the spine from all the other chakras meet. It's the last domino in the chakra set, and you must open all the other chakras before you can tackle this one. Very few people will ever experience a fully opened crown chakra. When the crown chakra is open, it connects us to a higher consciousness or state of being. Here's a quick beginner's guide to this deeply spiritual chakra:

Location of the crown chakra.

The top of the head.

What the crown chakra controls.

Enlightenment, self-realization, and pure bliss.

Color of the crown chakra.

Violet

A healing exercise for the crown chakra.

Combine the exercises for the root chakra, throat chakra, and third eye chakra in a sequence.

Beneficial foods for the crown chakra.

Since the crown chakra represents our spiritual connection to our surroundings, this Chakra does not benefit from healing foods. The Crown Chakra is more likely to benefit from breathing clean and fresh air and sunshine.

