mindbodygreen

Dismiss

5 Mini Water Rituals to Cleanse Yourself Energetically

Tamika Tara Schilbe, MSW
Master of Social Work & Registered Yoga Teacher By Tamika Tara Schilbe, MSW
Master of Social Work & Registered Yoga Teacher
Tamika Tara Schilbe, MSW, is an award-winning counselor, consultant, author, E-RYT 500 certified yoga teacher and teacher trainer.

We use water to clean everything, even our bodies. What many people do not realize is that even when we are squeaky clean, water can cleanse us energetically.

It's no accident that water has been used ceremoniously since the beginning of time. Without water, there is no life. Water is worthy of our attention and time, not only from an ecological perspective, but also for our own healing. We don’t have to be affiliated with a religion or spiritual group to experience the purifying benefits of a personal baptism ritual.

Here are five simple yet powerful mini water rituals to cleanse and purify:

1. Care about the presentation of the water you drink. 

Take time to put fresh lemon, lime, orange, basil, mint or cucumber in your water for a light flavoring. Use a glass container that reflects the purity and simple beauty of the water, so that you feel appreciative and uplifted with each sip.

2. Bless your water.

Some people put positive word stickers on their water bottles. This is a sweet gesture, but if you forget about the positive quality, it diminishes the effect. Take a few moments to visualize, imagine or sense the positive quality you wish to amplify in the water. Before you drink, feel gratitude for the water that is about to cleanse, heal and nourish all the cells in your body.

3. Shower even when you’re not dirty. 

Some of us absorb the energy of others very easily. One way to cleanse the days’ events is to have either a quick shower or salt-water bath before bed. You will sleep much more deeply and won’t have to spend as much dream-time energy, working through the conversations and events of the day.

4. Use your water to help you visualize. 

Imagine or sense any stressful situations flowing down the drain as you wash your hands. Bonus: when you drink lots of water, you have to urinate often, so the opportunities for hand-washing abound!

5. Ocean Salutation. 

This affirmation and movement sequence is perfect to practice near your favorite body of water. It's basically the movements of a half sun salutation. Lifting your heart and reaching arms upward, affirm "I am Open to Receive!"

Exhale and fold forward into Uttanasana (standing forward pose), affirming "I trust myself." Ground your hands on your legs or the floor and lift your spine toward the horizon into Ardha Uttanasana (half bend) affirming "I follow my dreams."

Fold back into Uttanasana (standing forward pose), with the affirmation "I flow like water."

Now back to upstretched arms, again affirming "I am Open to Receive."

**

May the power of water carry your best intentions forward!

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Tamika Tara Schilbe, MSW
Tamika Tara Schilbe, MSW Master of Social Work & Registered Yoga Teacher
Tamika Tara Schilbe, MSW, is an award-winning counselor, consultant, author, E-RYT 500 certified yoga teacher and teacher trainer. An experienced group facilitator, Tamika teaches the...

More On This Topic

Home

This Color Can Help You Stress Less At Home, According To An Interior Designer

Emma Loewe
This Color Can Help You Stress Less At Home, According To An Interior Designer
Integrative Health

Trying To Cut Back On Alcohol This Year? This Might Help

Sarah Regan
Trying To Cut Back On Alcohol This Year? This Might Help
$59.99

Guided Visualizations

With Emily Fletcher
Guided Visualizations
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-6509/5-Mini-Water-Rituals-to-Cleanse-Yourself-Energetically.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!