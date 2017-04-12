Beauty Secrets From My Persian Childhood: A Lotus Hair Gloss, Saffron Face Mask & Detox Scrub

By now we all know the benefits of using rosewater on the skin. It is an excellent toner, hydrator, and can clear up skin ailments. Did you know that drinking some rosewater is also very medicinal? It can benefit the skin, the heart, the liver, digestion, gynecological problems, appetite, bad breath, the eyes, the mouth, bruising, cuts and wounds, veins, limb joints, head pain, infectious illness, sexuality and the mind. These are very much in line with the ailments that rose was claimed to cure in ancient medicines. And much of it has been confirmed by modern scientific studies, particularly in Germany, and in Bulgaria where a large rose industry has been established. I have been on the hunt for a 100 percent organic brand that uses roses grown with zero pesticides. The company Royal Sense has a beautiful rosewater that I have been sampling now for six weeks, and I can see the results.

How-to: I drop a few drops into my water bottle and drink it throughout the day. I've noticed an elevation in my heart chakra, energy, a sense of renewal and more. You can put some drops in your juice, tea, or cocktail. Now the shop on The Local Rose carries the rosewater so you can all give it a try! A few drops go a long way due to the purity and strength.