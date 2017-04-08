A High-Vibe Ritual To Help You Attract The Love You Deserve

If someone told you that they could bring love into your life in 40 days but that you'd have to follow their directions exactly for it to work, would you do it? It might sound like the plot of a romantic comedy, but that was the question that celebrity fashion stylist Sally Lyndley had to ask herself when she sought out my love advice.

Before I started Energy Muse, I worked as a feng shui consultant. My home was my lab, my space to test out new energy formulas for clients. I'd form combinations using crystals, ancient rituals, and feng shui philosophy to bring about the desired effects. That's how I stumbled upon my formula for love, consequently met my husband, and gained a reputation as a bit of an amor guru. I watched as several clients who had never even dated before got married or entered a serious relationship with the person they met at the end of this ritual.

When Sally came to me, I hadn't done the love ritual for anyone in five years. As much as I wanted her to find what she was looking for, I also knew how much of a commitment this process would be for the both of us. The thing about this formula is that it only works if you are committed to every step of the process. If you don't feel like changing your bedroom to amplify the feng shui, or if you know your determination is going to fade before 40 days (the time it takes to reprogram the brain away from negative patterns), you may as well not do it at all.