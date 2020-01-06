There are around 3,500 calories in a pound of fat, and the average person burns around 8.5 calories per minute (meaning 30 minutes of running will burn about 255 calories). So if you wanted to lose 5 pounds, you would need to run 180 miles if you didn't change anything else about your lifestyle! This is, of course, unrealistic for the majority of us, which is why it's important to factor nutrition into this equation.

Making smart choices with your nutrition will go a long way with losing weight while running. The safest weight loss is around 1 pound per week if you weigh under 150 pounds, and 1 to 2 pounds per week if you weigh over 150 pounds. This will be a 500-calorie-per-day deficit through a combination of exercise and cutting calories.

Now you may be thinking, "The more I run, the more calories I burn," which would be true if our bodies weren't so great at adapting. The more often you run, the more efficient your body becomes—meaning you'll burn fewer calories doing the same amount of work the more time you do that work. Not to mention, overtraining increases your chances of injury.

Fortunately, interval running can help.