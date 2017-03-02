14 Ways You Didn't Know You Could Mess Up Your Thyroid + How To Fix Each

Your thyroid hormones determine the function of every single cell of your body: The hair on your head, mood, immune system, energy levels, digestion, metabolism, and sex drive all hinge on the delicate balance of the queen of all hormones. And it's for this reason that these same areas of your health suffer when your thyroid hormones are out of balance. There are many underlying reasons for thyroid problems, but the two I see most often in my patients are:

1. Autoimmune thyroid problems (Hashimoto's or Graves disease): when your immune system attacks your thyroid.

2. Low T3 syndrome: when your body isn't converting the inactive T4 hormone to the active, usable T3.

Almost all thyroid cases are due to variations of one or both of these problems. And the shocker here is that neither of these two issues are inherently thyroid problems. In autoimmune thyroid problems, your thyroid wants to work but falls victim to the immune system, and in low T3 syndrome, your thyroid is working like a champ, but it is not being activated in your liver or gut.