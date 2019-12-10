Why This Detox Ingredient Is Everywhere Right Now + Exactly How To Use It

It can help remove heavy metals and poisonous substances from the body. "With its ability to trap toxins and chemicals, activated charcoal can be used as a detoxifier that flushes toxins from the body through absorption—the chemical reaction where elements bind to a surface," says Dr. Frank Lipman.

"We usually recommend taking about 1000mg when you've accidentally ingested a food you're sensitive to, or when you are eating unhealthy, processed foods, or consuming alcohol," Lipman said.

