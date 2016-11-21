These Yoga Poses Will Instantly Boost Your Mood

Have you ever had one of those days when you're just in a mood? For unknown reasons you feel stressed, anxious, irritated, and/or tired. And no matter how hard you try, you can't seem to break the funk.

Studies show that a lack of oxygenated-blood to the brain can negatively affect a person's mood. Luckily, yoga can help with that! Stretching releases endorphins and can increase the flow of oxygen-rich blood. Taking time to do yoga poses throughout the day will improve blood circulation and your mood.

If you aren't feeling like yourself and need a boost, don't despair! Try these five yoga poses. You'll be pleasantly surprised by how getting in a good stretch will help to turn that frown upside down.