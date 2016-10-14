7 Things You Need To Know Today (October 14)

Not to be confused with a yeast infection, BV has a host of longer-term health implications that can impact fertility, pregnancy, and ultimately cause complications in birth. While researchers are still figuring out the cause, there's hope. Like our guts, vaginas have their own bacterial ecosystems. One strain of bacteria, lactobacillus, is responsible for moderating other strains and could help in future treatment of the infection. Phew! (The Atlantic)