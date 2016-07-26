6 Nourishing Recipes To Calm Inflammation & Heal Your Gut

Your gastrointestinal system plays a big role in your overall health. After all, it's home to about 80 percent of your immune system, and gut health problems like leaky gut syndrome are linked to many inflammatory and autoimmune conditions.

Your microbiome, the trillions of bacteria in your gut, regulates not only your digestion but also, in part, your hormones, brain, and genetic expression. And microbiome imbalances like candida overgrowth and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) can lead to imbalances throughout your body.

You are what your microbiome eats. The foods you choose play a significant role in the prevention of degenerative diseases by improving your microbiome environment. If all disease begins in the gut, as Hippocrates once said, then so does healing.

Here are six of my favorite gut-healing recipes for overall health: