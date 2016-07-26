mindbodygreen

Dismiss

6 Nourishing Recipes To Calm Inflammation & Heal Your Gut

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Practitioner By William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Practitioner
Dr. Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, is a leading functional medicine expert who specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors of chronic disease and customizing a functional medicine approach for thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, hormonal imbalances, digestive disorders, and brain problems. Cole is also the bestselling author of Ketotarian and The Inflammation Spectrum.

Photo by Stocksy

Your gastrointestinal system plays a big role in your overall health. After all, it's home to about 80 percent of your immune system, and gut health problems like leaky gut syndrome are linked to many inflammatory and autoimmune conditions.

Your microbiome, the trillions of bacteria in your gut, regulates not only your digestion but also, in part, your hormones, brain, and genetic expression. And microbiome imbalances like candida overgrowth and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) can lead to imbalances throughout your body.

You are what your microbiome eats. The foods you choose play a significant role in the prevention of degenerative diseases by improving your microbiome environment. If all disease begins in the gut, as Hippocrates once said, then so does healing.

Here are six of my favorite gut-healing recipes for overall health:

1. Nourishing Chicken Zoodle Bone Broth Soup

Ingredients for the bone broth

  • Whole organic chicken
  • 6 cloves garlic
  • 1 onion
  • 1 inch of ginger root

Ingredients for the soup

  • 4 to 6 cups organic chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1 to 2 cups chopped onions
  • 1 to 2 cups chopped carrots
  • 3 to 4 small to medium zucchinis
  • 2 cups shredded organic chicken
  • 2 to 3 garlic cloves, crushed or minced
  • Himalayan sea salt to taste

Preparation

Bone broth:

1. Rinse the chicken, and place it in the pot.

2. Fill your pot three-quarters full with water, and add the herbs and vegetables.

4. Cook on medium-high until bubbling, then reduce heat to low and allow to simmer covered, at least 8 hours, up to 48 hours, to taste.

5. Allow to cool, then pour stock through a strainer and transfer to Mason jars to store in the fridge.

Soup:

1. Sauté the onions and carrots in coconut oil until onions are soft.

2. Add bone broth and bring to a boil.

3. Make the zucchini into noodles. Slice the zucchini into your desired size of strips, either thick or nice and thin (more like actual noodles) with a julienne slicer.

4. Once the carrots are tender, add the zucchini and simmer (covered or uncovered) until tender. The time will vary depending on the size of your zucchini "noodles."

5. Add the chopped chicken and garlic, bring back to a boil, and then turn heat off. Cover and let sit for 5 to 10 minutes.

Benefits: Bone broth, the gut super healer, contains many building blocks for your enterocytes, your gut-lining cells. The natural blend of gelatin, glucosamine, glycine, and minerals found in bone broth can help calm leaky gut syndrome, diarrhea, constipation, and food intolerances. If you struggle with histamine intolerance, I recommend cooking the bones in the broth for a shorter amount of time.

Article continues below

2. Rejuvenating Celery Juice

Ingredients

  • 1 to 2 bunches organic celery

Preparation

Juice the celery. Drink it fresh.

Benefits: As simple as it sounds, celery contains many minerals and nutrients that are great for your gut. I've seen this simple solution do wonders in thousands of patients when consumed consistently. Over time, the juice will help restore your stomach's natural acid, HCL, aiding in healthy digestion and microbiome balance. I recommend drinking 16 ounces of fresh celery juice on an empty stomach in the morning.

Article continues below

3. Gut-Soothing Ginger & Slippery Elm Tea

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon fresh ginger root
  • 1 teaspoon slippery elm powder
  • 2 cups purified water

Preparation

1. Grate the fresh ginger root into your teapot.

2. Pour 2 cups of water into the pot and boil.

3. Strain.

4. Stir in and dissolve slippery elm powder.

Benefits: Ginger and slippery elm are both anti-inflammatory and healing to your intestinal lining.

Article continues below

4. Probiotic Superfood Burger

Ingredients

  • 1¼ pounds grass-fed ground beef
  • ¼ cup organic mustard
  • ½ cup drained organic sauerkraut
  • ½ head organic lettuce
  • ½ cup watercress
  • ½ a white organic onion, sliced
  • Himalayan sea salt to taste

Preparation

1. Heat grill to medium-high. Form the beef into four ¾-inch-thick patties. Season with salt.

2. Cook the patties until desired readiness.

3. Use the lettuce leaves as the "sandwich buns" and add the burgers, onion, watercress, mustard, and sauerkraut.

Benefits: You'll obtain good anti-inflammatory fats like CLA and omegas from the grass-fed burger, prebiotics and phytonutrients from the vegetables, and good bacteria from the sauerkraut, all in one meal!

Article continues below

5. Dr. Will's Gut-Healing Smoothie

Ingredients

  • 1 cup plain almond milk
  • 2 tablespoons grass-fed collagen powder
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin coconut oil
  • ½ teaspoon probiotic powder
  • 1 teaspoon deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL)
  • 1 teaspoon zinc carnosine
  • 1 tablespoon L-glutamine powder
  • 2 cups chopped kale
  • ½ cup frozen organic berries

Preparation

Combine the ingredients into a blender.

Benefits: Gut medicines like collagen, zinc carnosine, coconut oil, probiotics, and L-glutamine are easy to get in when you blend them into delicious smoothies. I make ones like this every morning!

Article continues below

6. Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric Milk

Ingredients

  • 2 cups plain coconut milk
  • 2 teaspoons turmeric
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • Pinch of black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon raw honey
  • ¼ teaspoon ginger powder

Preparation

1. Blend ingredients well in a blender.

2. Pour into saucepan and heat for 3 to 5 minutes over medium heat until warm.

Benefits: Turmeric is great for putting out the flames of inflammation. Its benefits are amplified and made more bioavailable when mixed with fats like coconut and spices like black pepper. Ginger is another great anti-inflammatory and gut-healing tool.

I’ll be posting more of my favorite gut-healing, anti-inflammatory recipes on my Facebook page. If you’re experiencing gut problems, consider a free phone or webcam health evaluation to get a functional medicine perspective on your case.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, is a leading functional-medicine expert and a Doctor of Chiropractic. He...
Read More
More from the author:
Learn How Food Can Heal By Unlocking 3 Health Food Myths
Functional medicine and nutrition expert Will Cole takes you on a journey through his own health struggles and discusses how autoimmune disease is perpetuated with these 3 specific foods that are labeled as "healthy." Do you have these 3 foods in your pantry? Find out by joining us for this exclusive webinar.
Watch Now
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, is a leading functional-medicine expert and a...
Read More

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Food Trends

Does The GOLO Diet Work? Here's What A Functional Medicine Doctor Thinks

Sarah Regan
Does The GOLO Diet Work? Here's What A Functional Medicine Doctor Thinks
$49.99

The Elimination Diet

With Dr. Will Cole
The Elimination Diet
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25995/6-nourishing-recipes-to-calm-inflammation-heal-your-gut.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!