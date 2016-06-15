12 Things Women Actually Want In A Relationship (But Don't Say)

As men, it can be difficult to understand what women want from us. Their actions seem contradictory and their words are confusing. They usually don’t tell us exactly what they want from us in relationships, leaving us to our imaginations and second-guessing.

But it's really not that complicated. Ultimately, what women want is to feel safe, to have an emotionally healthy bond with someone, and feel confident that we will stand by them. I asked all the women in my life what they wanted in their relationships—here’s what they revealed to me: