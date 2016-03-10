The Two Nutrients That Really Matter For Beautiful Skin

Collagen is the protein that forms connective fibers in tissues such as skin, ligaments, cartilage, bones, and teeth. Collagen also acts as a kind of intracellular “glue” that gives support, shape, and bulk to blood vessels, bones, and organs such as the heart, kidneys, and liver. Collagen fibers keep bones and blood vessels strong and help to anchor our teeth to our gums. As the most abundant protein in the body, collagen accounts for more mass than all the other proteins put together.

To make strong collagen for healthy, glowing skin and clean arteries, it's necessary to have ample supplies of vitamin C and two amino acids, lysine and proline. Proline can be made from other amino acids, so the two key components are really vitamin C and lysine. If you have enough C and lysine, you can make ample amounts of procollagen that then gets converted to the different types of collagen to help enhance your skin and appearance.

Few people know that humans are one of only four animals that cannot manufacture large amounts of vitamin C on their own. Many millions of years ago, we lost all ability to convert glucose to vitamin C (along with subhuman primates, guinea pigs, and fruit bats).

Now, our dietary vitamin C is the only source we have to make healthy collagen for our skin and heart health. Today, government guidelines recommend that we ingest 75 to 90 mg of vitamin C daily. Why? The experience hundreds of years ago with sailors dying of scurvy demonstrated that only a small amount of vitamin C was required to prevent full-blown scurvy. But is it enough to achieve optimal health and glowing skin? Indeed, it is not.

There's ample evidence that adequate natural components of making collagen, vitamin C and lysine, can protect the skin from damage and slow aging. Research also suggests that vitamin C protects the skin from damage from solar radiation.

Plus, there's new and exciting medical evidence that damage to arteries resulting in plaque and blockage is due to deficient vitamin C intake, combined with a genetic excess of a cholesterol subparticle called lipoprotein(a).