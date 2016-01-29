What I Drink Every Day To Balance My Hormones

Golden Milk is the ultimate hormone-balancing concoction, and it’s also warming, soothing, and delicious. The combination of turmeric, coconut oil, coconut milk, sweeteners, and spices is warming and rejuvenating, and it’s something I recommend to clients with all kinds of endocrine issues.

Turmeric, the powerful, potent spice that plays a big role in Ayurvedic medicine, has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties and improve circulation and estrogen metabolism. In Ayurveda, turmeric is considered an important tool in combating everything from amenorrhea and endometriosis to fibroids and cysts, and the other ingredients, including coconut milk, are wonderful sources of healthy fats.

Anecdotally, I’ve found Golden Milk to be a great supplement for women trying to combat bad cramps, an underactive thyroid, or super-cold hands and feet. And — bonus — the recipe is easy!

Instructions: To get the most out of your milk, it’s best to first cook a golden paste by blending 5 tablespoons virgin coconut oil, 1/2 cup organic turmeric powder, 1 cup water, and 1.5 teaspoons black pepper in a pot and simmer for about 10 minutes. Once this cools, you can keep it in the refrigerator in a jar for about two weeks and just take a dollop every time you make the milk.

To make the milk, warm 2 cups of coconut milk and 1 teaspoon of the golden paste in a pot, and whisk until fully mixed. Then add cinnamon, honey, and maple syrup to taste. For an added kick, you can also add cayenne pepper!

So, how do I make sure I fit all three drinks into my day? I recommend lemon water in the morning before breakfast, Woman Balance Tea in the late afternoon, and the Golden Milk before bed.