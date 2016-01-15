10 Signs You’re A Healer & Don’t Know It

Even those who enter the healing professions may feel out of place, because the systems of Western medicine and psychology leave little room for a shaman to practice his or her natural healing art, which may include such unconventional practices as intuitive medicine, ritual, and communication with spirits.

Please note: I wrote this article to honor the shamanic tradition, not to violate it in any way. I feel indebted to the shamans who saw themselves in me and helped me understand why I have always felt like I don’t belong in mainstream medicine.

Are you a shaman and you don’t know it? Here are some telltale signs that you might fit the shamanic archetype.