5 Reasons To Take A Bath Every Dang Day + 3 DIY Soak Recipes

When your skin is well-hydrated and damp, it's able to absorb moisturizing products much better than when its dry (this effect is amped up even more if you add natural essential oils to your bath water). The best time to moisturize your skin is immediately after a bath, before you dry off. The National Eczema Association recommends within three minutes of taking a bath or shower to seal in the water and really lock in moisture. Doing this will keep your dry cracked skin skin smooth and supple all winter long.

Though hydrotherapy is certainly becoming a trendy spa practice these days, you don't have to leave your home to reap the benefits. All you need is a tub and one of these three DIY soak recipes.