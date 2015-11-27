9 Ways Your Life Will Improve When You Declutter

If you’ve ever cleaned out a junk drawer or a stuffed closet in your home and felt an incredible surge of satisfaction, you’ve experienced some of the magical (yet totally practical) benefits of clearing clutter.

Clutter is anything you don’t like, don’t use, or don’t need. In feng shui philosophy, free-flowing energy creates health, wealth, love, and overall abundance for the people who take it in.

Clutter stops that energy flow and creates stagnation, exhaustion, and exasperation. Having stagnant energy in your home is like rolling a boulder up a hill and having it roll back on you each time you stop to rest: Everything requires lots of force, and nothing is fun.

Here are nine ways your life will open up dramatically once you address those blocked streams of energy by clearing your clutter: