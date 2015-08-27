8 Vegetarians Reveal What They Order At Popular Food Chains

"I usually stick to hearty salads and grain dishes at chain restaurants — rice, quinoa, or anything with legumes," says Choosing Raw author Gena Hamshaw.

"I love ordering at Le Pain Quotidien. They have so many vegan options, and the food is always fresh and seasonal," she says. "My favorites include the lentil avocado salad, the quinoa tabouli, and for breakfast, the steel cut oats with berries."