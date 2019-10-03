Abby K. Cannon, JD, RD is an attorney turned dietitian who lives a very low waste lifestyle. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in psychology and received her law degree from Brooklyn Law School cum laude. She graduated from Queens College and became a registered dietitian in 2016.

Looking to incorporate some clean and healthy drinks into your routine? These 11 detox juice recipes all serve two and take around 10 minutes to prepare. They couldn't be easier: Simply place all ingredients into your juicer and serve chilled!

This tropical juice will take you right back to the beach, no matter the season. Plus, the mint makes this recipe high in vitamin A , while the lemon adds some vitamin C to the mix.

If you're in the market for anti-inflammatory juice, look no further. This ginger-heavy recipe is packed with those antioxidants to help ease any inflammation you've got.

Beets also contain amazing antioxidants , and studies have shown that they can even enhance cognitive function . This juice is perfect before a busy workday!

Oh, kale. The queen of trendy greens, the kale in this juice will help you reach your daily veggie quota. Studies have shown that kale juice can even help lower cholesterol !

For an even heavier dose of daily greens, this juice is perfect. With so many vitamins (vitamin C from lime, vitamin A from spinach, and vitamin K from parsley ), this juice is a nutritional powerhouse.

Cilantro is great for keeping your skin clear , while the cucumber is one of the most hydrating vegetables . A fresh start is right—you (and your skin) will stay hydrated all day long.

Carrots are known for their high vitamin A content, which is great for our eye health. We know how important eye health is to our overall well-being , so add this juice recipe into your morning rotation.

For those of you who want the antioxidant properties of beets but aren't into the strong taste, this version offers the same nutritious benefits with a more subtle beet flavor.

Yes, you can juice broccoli. In fact, the vegetable has quite a lot of iron , making this juice the perfect recipe to raise your iron levels.

Ready to juice? Not so fast. Here are a few tips to remember, so you can get the most out of your juicing experience:

