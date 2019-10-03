11 Detox Juice Recipes To Drink Yourself Clean
Looking to incorporate some clean and healthy drinks into your routine? These 11 detox juice recipes all serve two and take around 10 minutes to prepare. They couldn't be easier: Simply place all ingredients into your juicer and serve chilled!
1. Tropical Mint
This tropical juice will take you right back to the beach, no matter the season. Plus, the mint makes this recipe high in vitamin A, while the lemon adds some vitamin C to the mix.
Ingredients:
- 2 stalks celery
- ½ cucumber
- 2 cups spinach
- 3 cups mint leaves
- 1 cup pineapple
- ½ lemon
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer.
- Serve chilled.
2. Ginger Zinger
If you're in the market for anti-inflammatory juice, look no further. This ginger-heavy recipe is packed with those antioxidants to help ease any inflammation you've got.
Ingredients:
- 2 stalks celery
- ½ cucumber
- 1½ cm ginger
- ½ cup parsley
- ½ lemon
- 1 green apple
- 2 cups spinach
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer.
- Serve chilled.
3. Beet-It-Up
Beets also contain amazing antioxidants, and studies have shown that they can even enhance cognitive function. This juice is perfect before a busy workday!
Ingredients:
- 1½ cm fresh ginger
- 3 beets
- 3 carrots
- 3 stalks celery
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer.
- Serve chilled.
4. Kale + Pear
Oh, kale. The queen of trendy greens, the kale in this juice will help you reach your daily veggie quota. Studies have shown that kale juice can even help lower cholesterol!
Ingredients:
- 2 stalks kale
- 1 cup spinach
- 1 pear
- ½ lime
- 3 stalks celery
- ½ cucumber
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer.
- Serve chilled.
5. Anti-Inflammatory Tonic
Ingredients:
- 2 cm fresh turmeric
- 4 carrots
- 1 cm fresh ginger
- 1 orange
- ½ lemon
- 3 stalks celery
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer.
- Serve chilled.
6. Electric Green
For an even heavier dose of daily greens, this juice is perfect. With so many vitamins (vitamin C from lime, vitamin A from spinach, and vitamin K from parsley), this juice is a nutritional powerhouse.
Ingredients:
- 1 cucumber
- 1 cup parsley
- 1 cup spinach
- 2 green apples
- 2 cm fresh turmeric
- ¾ cucumber
- ½ lime
- 1 green apple
- 2 beets
- 1 cup spinach
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer.
- Serve chilled.
7. Summer Juice
It's always summer with this juice recipe. In addition to the tropical taste, pineapples also offer flavonoids and phenolic acids.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup pineapple
- ½ lemon
- 2 carrots
- 2 stalks celery
- 1 cm ginger
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer.
- Serve chilled.
8. Fresh Start
Cilantro is great for keeping your skin clear, while the cucumber is one of the most hydrating vegetables. A fresh start is right—you (and your skin) will stay hydrated all day long.
Ingredients:
- 2 stalks celery
- ½ cucumber
- ½ lime
- 1 cup cilantro
- 1 cup kale
- 1 green apple
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer.
- Serve chilled.
9. Carrot Cleanser
Carrots are known for their high vitamin A content, which is great for our eye health. We know how important eye health is to our overall well-being, so add this juice recipe into your morning rotation.
Ingredients:
- 4 carrots
- 1 cm fresh ginger
- 1 green apple
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer.
- Serve chilled.
10. Sweet Beet
For those of you who want the antioxidant properties of beets but aren't into the strong taste, this version offers the same nutritious benefits with a more subtle beet flavor.
Ingredients:
- 1 beet
- 2 carrots
- 3 stalks celery
- ½ lemon
- 1 cm ginger
- 1 green apple
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer.
- Serve chilled.
11. Iron Boost
Yes, you can juice broccoli. In fact, the vegetable has quite a lot of iron, making this juice the perfect recipe to raise your iron levels.
Ingredients:
- ½ cucumber
- 2 stalks celery
- 1 cup romaine lettuce
- 1 cup broccoli
- 1 green apple
- ½ lime
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer.
- Serve chilled.
Ready to juice? Not so fast. Here are a few tips to remember, so you can get the most out of your juicing experience:
- It's best to drink your juice first thing in the morning on an empty stomach, as the vitamins and minerals are more easily absorbed on an empty stomach.
- Remember to eat something substantial about 30 minutes after your juice or whenever you're feeling hungry. The juice shouldn't be a substitute for breakfast! Unless you're doing a juice fast—in that case, there are separate safety rules and best practices you should follow.
- If you can, drink your juice fresh! Contact with oxygen depletes the nutrients. If you need to store your juice, I would recommend a dark glass airtight container in the fridge.
