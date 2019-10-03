mindbodygreen

Emily Holmes
Contributing writer By Emily Holmes
Contributing writer
Emily Holmes is the author and creator of her two e-books, Transform Your Life in 8 Weeks and Conscious Cleanse. She has been featured in Women’s Health and Fitness Magazine, Nature and Health Magazine, and Body + Soul Magazine.
Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., CDN
Expert review by Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., CDN
Registered Dietitian
Abby K. Cannon, JD, RD is an attorney turned dietitian who lives a very low waste lifestyle. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in psychology and received her law degree from Brooklyn Law School cum laude. She graduated from Queens College and became a registered dietitian in 2016.

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

Last updated on October 3, 2019

Looking to incorporate some clean and healthy drinks into your routine? These 11 detox juice recipes all serve two and take around 10 minutes to prepare. They couldn't be easier: Simply place all ingredients into your juicer and serve chilled!

1. Tropical Mint

This tropical juice will take you right back to the beach, no matter the season. Plus, the mint makes this recipe high in vitamin A, while the lemon adds some vitamin C to the mix.

Ingredients:

  • 2 stalks celery
  • ½ cucumber
  • 2 cups spinach
  • 3 cups mint leaves
  • 1 cup pineapple
  • ½ lemon

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer.
  2. Serve chilled.
2. Ginger Zinger

If you're in the market for anti-inflammatory juice, look no further. This ginger-heavy recipe is packed with those antioxidants to help ease any inflammation you've got.

Ingredients:

  • 2 stalks celery
  • ½ cucumber
  • 1½ cm ginger
  • ½ cup parsley
  • ½ lemon
  • 1 green apple
  • 2 cups spinach
Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer.
  2. Serve chilled.

3. Beet-It-Up

Beets also contain amazing antioxidants, and studies have shown that they can even enhance cognitive function. This juice is perfect before a busy workday!

Ingredients:

  • 1½ cm fresh ginger
  • 3 beets
  • 3 carrots
  • 3 stalks celery

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer.
  2. Serve chilled.
4. Kale + Pear

Oh, kale. The queen of trendy greens, the kale in this juice will help you reach your daily veggie quota. Studies have shown that kale juice can even help lower cholesterol!

Ingredients:

  • 2 stalks kale
  • 1 cup spinach
  • 1 pear
  • ½ lime
  • 3 stalks celery
  • ½ cucumber

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer.
  2. Serve chilled.

5. Anti-Inflammatory Tonic

Another anti-inflammatory juice to add to your rotation. This version combines the anti-inflammatory stars—turmeric and ginger—into one nutrient-packed drink.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cm fresh turmeric
  • 4 carrots
  • 1 cm fresh ginger
  • 1 orange
  • ½ lemon
  • 3 stalks celery

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer.
  2. Serve chilled.

6. Electric Green

For an even heavier dose of daily greens, this juice is perfect. With so many vitamins (vitamin C from lime, vitamin A from spinach, and vitamin K from parsley), this juice is a nutritional powerhouse.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cucumber
  • 1 cup parsley
  • 1 cup spinach
  • 2 green apples
  • 2 cm fresh turmeric
  • ¾ cucumber
  • ½ lime
  • 1 green apple
  • 2 beets
  • 1 cup spinach

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer.
  2. Serve chilled.

7. Summer Juice

It's always summer with this juice recipe. In addition to the tropical taste, pineapples also offer flavonoids and phenolic acids.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup pineapple
  • ½ lemon
  • 2 carrots
  • 2 stalks celery
  • 1 cm ginger

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer.
  2. Serve chilled.

8. Fresh Start

Cilantro is great for keeping your skin clear, while the cucumber is one of the most hydrating vegetables. A fresh start is right—you (and your skin) will stay hydrated all day long.

Ingredients:

  • 2 stalks celery
  • ½ cucumber
  • ½ lime
  • 1 cup cilantro
  • 1 cup kale
  • 1 green apple

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer.
  2. Serve chilled.

9. Carrot Cleanser

Carrots are known for their high vitamin A content, which is great for our eye health. We know how important eye health is to our overall well-being, so add this juice recipe into your morning rotation.

Ingredients:

  • 4 carrots
  • 1 cm fresh ginger
  • 1 green apple

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer.
  2. Serve chilled.

10. Sweet Beet

For those of you who want the antioxidant properties of beets but aren't into the strong taste, this version offers the same nutritious benefits with a more subtle beet flavor.

Ingredients:

  • 1 beet
  • 2 carrots
  • 3 stalks celery
  • ½ lemon
  • 1 cm ginger
  • 1 green apple

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer.
  2. Serve chilled.

11. Iron Boost

Yes, you can juice broccoli. In fact, the vegetable has quite a lot of iron, making this juice the perfect recipe to raise your iron levels.

Ingredients:

  • ½ cucumber
  • 2 stalks celery
  • 1 cup romaine lettuce
  • 1 cup broccoli
  • 1 green apple
  • ½ lime

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer.
  2. Serve chilled.

Ready to juice? Not so fast. Here are a few tips to remember, so you can get the most out of your juicing experience:

  • It's best to drink your juice first thing in the morning on an empty stomach, as the vitamins and minerals are more easily absorbed on an empty stomach.
  • Remember to eat something substantial about 30 minutes after your juice or whenever you're feeling hungry. The juice shouldn't be a substitute for breakfast! Unless you're doing a juice fast—in that case, there are separate safety rules and best practices you should follow.
  • If you can, drink your juice fresh! Contact with oxygen depletes the nutrients. If you need to store your juice, I would recommend a dark glass airtight container in the fridge.
