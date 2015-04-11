I Tested 6 Natural Deodorants So You Don't Have To

Ever since puberty, I've been hyper-aware of deodorant, perhaps to a fault. I'm mindful of how I smell at all times, and often find myself doing the old pretend-to-stretch-but-really-sniff to keep tabs on what's going on in my underarm area.

So when I decided to embrace green beauty and skincare, rid my routine of toxins and just generally take better care of my body, I knew deodorant was the place to start.

Natural deodorant can be fear-inducing; we've all heard horror stories about the person who made the switch and left a trail of body odor in her wake. But in the name of research, dear readers, I test-drove six different natural deodorants — all widely available in stores and online — a new one each week, in a variety of scenarios (overheated bar, spin class, power walking while running late, with a fever, etc.), so you wouldn't have to.

After a month and half, three sticks, one spray bottle, one cream and one salt crystal, here are six that worked for me.