Vaginal Steaming: Should You Try This Remedy For Cramps, Fertility & Healing?

Vaginal steaming is exactly what it sounds like. But we may never have had an opportunity to wonder what on earth it is if it weren't for celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Gwyneth Paltrow.

In the event that you don't follow Chrissy Teigen on Instagram (by the way, we highly recommend it), in 2018 she posted a characteristically charming photo of herself, mid vaginal steam. But vaginal steaming dates back further than that, though. It appeared in traditional Korean medicine as a remedy for many reproductive ailments. It has also been practiced in Africa and Central America.

But what is it really? And is it even beneficial or—more importantly—safe?