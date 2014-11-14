9 Habits To Manifest Your Dreams Using The Law Of Attraction

We are powerful manifesting machines, but since we have 50 to 70 THOUSAND unconscious thoughts per day, of which about 80% are NEGATIVE we're not always manifesting wonders!

While it's true that the first step to using the law of attraction is shifting to more positive way of thinking, the reason people give up working with LOA is that they believe that if they start thinking positive thoughts, then all their dreams will manifest.

The law of attraction is not a magic wand. Because the brain preferentially scans and stores negative experiences, we have to consciously, habitually build the positive mental muscle. We all have layers and layers of stories, limiting beliefs, fears and blocks that have become the interior landscape of our minds and cannot be changed overnight just by thinking positive thoughts.

In order to become a master at manifesting with the law of attraction, we have to undo the patterns that have been stored in our unconscious and replace them with positive, empowering patterns. In other words, rewire the brain.

It may sound complicated, but it's not.

By implementing daily positive practices in our lives, we will shift and raise our energetic vibration so that we can manifest from a place of calm, inspired action yielding faster results. If you get into the habit of using tools that will insert empowering and positive thoughts into your mind, you'll be poised to produce good experiences and results!

Here are nine habits you can implement in your daily life right now to start activating manifesting energy: