Ending a relationship—whether it be a casual one or a marriage—is thick with anxiety, guilt, and conflict. And thus, what do we tend to do? We avoid. In the form of more serious, long-term relationships, we avoid "the talk." We silently remove ourselves from the relationship emotionally. We have unenthusiastic sex (or no sex) and then lie awake next to them for the remainder of the night.

In casual relationships, we stop answering text messages or provide short, uninterested answers. We say we're busy for the next couple of weeks. We say we're busy forever.

I used to say, "I just don't like hurting people." I would then phase people out accordingly or slowly distance myself from them emotionally, which was easier on my conscience but far harder on my exes. I've since realized that sure, I don't like hurting people—but what's really happening is that I don't like guilt and anxiety and conflict, so I ignore or avoid the "problem" to gain the illusion that "it's" (they've) gone away. And the reality is that they might go away, but they do so wondering what the heck just happened (and sometimes send a string of angry text messages).