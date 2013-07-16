10 Reasons Sex Makes You Beautiful

It’s free.

It’s fun.

It’s natural.

It’s orgasms.

Sex is the consummate beauty enhancer. It puts all other products and procedures to shame. Here are 10 reasons to incorporate orgasms into your beauty routine:

1. Sex makes you glow.

Your hair gets shinier and your skin becomes luminous. Estrogen, which contributes to healthier hair and skin, increases production in women who have frequent sex. You’ll also produce more collagen, which keeps skin supple and firm.

2. Youth is beauty and beauty is youth.

Frequent sex makes you look younger. While I’d argue that youth itself isn’t necessarily the heart of beauty, I’d say that “youth-full-ness” is. People who have sex three or more times a week look tend to look younger.

3. Orgasms are the ultimate antidepressant.

You release serotonin and DHEA at climax. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that regulates your mood and makes you feel content, happy and hopeful. DHEA has antidepressant effects and boosts immunity. Sex helps you to look and feel radiantly beautiful.

4. Orgasms and sexual activity release pheromones.

Pheromones make you more attractive to the opposite sex. The more sex you have, the more sex people want to have with you. Wear orgasms instead of perfume.

5. It's natural breast enhancement.

Breasts swell up to 25% during sex, according to Dr. Michael Roizen, Dr. Oz’s pal. Nipple height increases one half inch. Have a big night out and are in need of a push-up bra? Spend another 20 minutes “getting ready” with your partner and then hit the town. Considering other methods of growth? Spend more time in bed instead.

6. Sex reduces stress.

A huge dose of oxytocin is released at the point of orgasm. Oxytocin wipes out cortisol, the major stress hormone. Most of us in urban life exist with high cortisol. Plenty of sex will unfurl your brow and leave you in a state of bliss.

7. Orgasms flatten your belly.

Having increased cortisol in your system contributes to that “paunch” around your belly. Again, our friend oxytocin lowers cortisol. Those last 5-10 pounds you can’t seem to lose around your belly? Orgasm them away.

8. You’ll become a better person.

All the feel-good chemicals released in the ascent to orgasm, at orgasm and in afterglow, elevate you. Dopamine increases your drive and ambition. Oxytocin makes you more relaxed, kind, patient and loving. Testosterone will make you perform better at work. Endorphins will reduce your stress and leave you feeling elated. What better all around panacea is there than an orgasm?

9. Sex improves overall well-being.

Sex isn't just good for the belly, it's good for your whole body. Your heart rate and blood pressure double, and a vigorous sex session can be the equivalent calorie burn of a strong power yoga class. Plus, orgasms induce the production of phenylethylamine. This brilliant compound increases happiness, confidence, focus AND curbs appetite.

10. It will ignite your confidence.

People who know what they want are attractive. Studies have shown that sex and meditation light up similar areas in the brain. The same benefits you’d expect to receive with meditation also come along with great sex: you feel in tune with yourself and the world around you, your inner guidance is strengthened, you feel calmer, more creative and able to tackle problems with a clear head.

All through an orgasm.

An orgasm a day, or at least several a week, not only can have miraculous health benefits, but it will also leave you smokin’ hot.