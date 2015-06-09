191 Articles by Joel Kahn, M.D.

Why I Prescribe Acupuncture: A Cardiologist Explains

Although more research is needed, there are five heart conditions that I have seen a response to with acupuncture therapy.

#heart disease #functional medicine #Acupuncture #Traditional Chinese Medicine
June 9 2015

5 Myths About Paleo

I may be a staunch vegan, but when I say some of my best friends are Paleo, I'm not kidding. Dave Asprey of the Bulletproof Diet (admittedly not...

#Paleo #study #food as medicine #heart disease #food
May 26 2015

Why This Cardiologist Prescribes Green Juice

I wear a few different hats in life. For the past 25 years, I have taken care of a large number of heart patients. I’m a professor at Wayne State...

#food as medicine #wellness #juicing #kale
May 15 2015

9 Simple Tips To Eat More Fruits & Veggies Every Day

We all have heard some variation of this nutritional advice since we were kids: “Eat your veggies, finish your fruit.” It's abundantly clear that...

#disease #inflammation #vegetarian #food
May 7 2015

Why Yoga Is So Great For Your Spine & Heart Health

Hundreds of years ago English physician Thomas Sydenham taught that “a man is as old as his arteries.” We usually don't think about the health of our...

#back pain #heart disease #yoga
April 13 2015

5 Reasons Grains Aren't As Bad As Everyone Says

Health messages about nutrition can be conflicting and confusing, and because your daily food choices are so important, separating the passing trends...

#gluten #disease #heart disease #cancer #diabetes
April 10 2015
An Intro To The 5 Tibetan Rites & How They Can Boost Heart Health

This high-impact sequence is basically the "HIIT" of yoga, according to this M.D.

#flexibility #yoga #chakras
April 2 2015

Why Exercise Won't Counteract The Effects Of Sitting All Day

I admit it. I'm a standing addict. I use a standing desk when I see patients; at conferences my spot is always in the back so I can roam the edges of...

#healing #disease #heart disease #wellness
March 23 2015

I Want To Help 1 Million People Avoid A Heart Attack

I recently had the opportunity to join a group of people who are changing my life. I joined the Genius Network, led by the amazing Joe Polish, a...

#healing #money #heart disease
March 16 2015

Why Soy Isn't As Bad For You As Everyone Says

I ate dinner last night with another plant-based interventional cardiologist (triathlete Heather Shenkman, MD) at Vinh Loi Tofu in California and had...

#disease #heart disease #soy
March 5 2015
Before & After: Plant-Based Diet Success Stories

Sometimes the best way to become convinced of a lifestyle's efficacy is to see real-life examples of it.

#healing #heart disease #weight loss #vegan
February 26 2015

Why "Vitamin L" Is The Best Way To Prevent Aging

The headlines grab our attention. A new vitamin, superfood, pose, exercise equipment, or workout that promises to restore our vitality and youth. In...

#supplements #study #heart disease #meditation #wellness
February 14 2015

10 Things Every Woman Should Know About Heart Health

When February rolls around, and Valentine's Day nears, we give extra attention to the amazing pump inside that circulates blood 100,000 times a day...

#disease #heart disease #wellness
February 5 2015

10 Reasons To Eat Way More Nuts & Seeds

If I had a dollar for every time I told patients to eat fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds … well, you probably know where this is...

#study #wellness #weight loss #cholesterol #food
January 30 2015
10 Best Polyphenol-Rich Superfoods + Why You Should Be Eating Them

The evidence for the heart benefits for foods rich in polyphenols comes from hundreds of studies.

#superfoods
January 24 2015

Eat Like An Okinawan & Live Until You're 100

Want to live your full number of years blessed by energy and health? A wise mentor told me long ago to find people who have achieved that goal and...

#study #food as medicine #aging #sugar #food
January 15 2015

Want To ACTUALLY Achieve Your Goals? Here's What Can Help

There's an African proverb that says, "If you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk together." That wisdom is reflected in the...

#healing #change #personal growth #goal setting #food
January 7 2015

11 Natural Tips To Prevent & Recover From Hangovers

With New Year's Eve at our doorstep, and the obligatory celebrations of another year, it's certain that January 1 will find many readers suffering...

#alcohol #holidays #ginger
December 29 2014
Why This Cardiologist Recommends Probiotics For Heart Health

In the last few years I've recommended foods and supplements containing probiotics to my heart patients.

#anxiety #Vitamin D #heart disease #wellness #diabetes
December 24 2014

Your Diet Doesn't Matter If You Don't Consider These 5 Things

I believe in building bridges and finding common ground rather than building walls between groups. This is true of the multitude of nutritional advice...

#environmentalism #meat #vegan #food
December 18 2014