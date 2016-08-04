41 Items Tagged

training how to

Routines

The Daily Routine That Preps This Olympic Hopeful For Victory

Olympic gold fencing hopeful Gwladys Sakoa tells us what has made her become a champion.

Daphné Segretain
August 4 2016
Routines

9 Easy Exercises For A Great Butt (That Aren't Squats)

The glute exercises that don't require squatting.

Cori Lefkowith
January 22 2016

3 Killer Bodyweight Moves For Strong Arms

When it comes to getting toned, tight, and strong arms, you don’t need to venture into a fancy gym or buy special exercise equipment. Instead, you can...

Ben Greenfield
January 8 2016

6 Core Exercises You Haven't Tried Yet (They're Not Crunches)

You can crunch all day long, but that one abdominal move isn't going to get you a toned, flat stomach. Here are some advanced exercises that will...

Polina Liu
December 21 2015
Routines

4-Minute Tabata For Strong, Toned Legs

This four-minute tabata of leg-burning, lung-expanding, calorie-destroying moves will get you a lot closer to your dream legs!

Erin Oprea
December 5 2015

9 Easy Moves For Sexy, Toned Legs

I'm a personal trainer and my clients often come to me looking for a killer lower-body workout. Well, here it is! This quick video focuses on working...

Laura McDonald
October 29 2015
Routines

6 Killer Moves To Tone Your Arms

Adding weight to your workout helps to tone and create leaner muscles, boost your metabolism and you’ll burn calories all day long.

Laura McDonald
September 13 2015
Motivation

10 Rules I Broke While Running 53 Marathons In 53 Days

I didn’t run 53 marathons the typical way — I broke some rules. Here’s how I did it.

Amy Hughes
September 11 2015

3 Simple Steps To Get The Body You've Always Wanted

Good health is the number one reason I work out, but I also want to look like someone who is fit. As a health coach, personal trainer and...

Angela Shurina
August 28 2015
Motivation

12 Bad Habits That Are Sabotaging Your Workout

Quit these 12 habits to maximize the effects of your workouts.

Brian Syuki
August 24 2015

A Quick, 4-Minute Workout For When You Have NO Time

There is a fitness revolution happening right now and it’s all based on one simple hashtag: #wycwyc. It’s pronounced ‘wik-wik’ and it stands for “what...

Dave Smith
August 22 2015

A 12-Minute Playlist For Your Monday HIIT Workout

There’s no question about it: Music is an essential part of any workout. The right mix can get you feeling pumped up and ready to crush every personal...

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
August 18 2015
Recovery

10 Exercises To Prevent Running Injuries

Do you love to run, but experience nagging soreness and muscle strains afterwards? I ran, jogged and sprinted through pain and discomfort for years...

Rachel Trotta
July 30 2015

Try This 12-Minute HIIT Workout You Can Do Anywhere

If you're going on vacation soon — or you’re treating the weekend like a mini vacay, it doesn’t mean you have to completely stop working out. Even if...

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
July 28 2015

10 Inspiring Instagrams From The CrossFit Games

The Reebok CrossFit Games ended on Sunday, crowning 25-year-old Ben Smith and 22-year-old Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir as the fittest people on the...

Gabrielle Frank
July 27 2015

7 Tips To Help You Recover From An Injury The Right Way

It’s been four months since I tore my hamstring tendons while running. Ouch. It has not been an easy injury to recover from. Though I’m grateful for...

Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
July 27 2015
Motivation

Why I Stopped Running With A Fitness Tracker

I ran every day. It was my thing and I was always proud of just going out and doing it — it didn't matter what the numbers said. Suddenly though, I...

Laura Peill
July 21 2015
Motivation

Is It Time To Give Up On Your Workout? Here's How To Tell

Follow these steps to help break the belief of “no pain, no gain” and start listening to and protecting your body.

Laura Di Franco, MPT
July 20 2015
Routines