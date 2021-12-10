New Report Details Severity Of The Youth Mental Health Crisis + What We Can Do

It's no secret that mental health challenges have been on the rise for some time, and particularly amid the onset of the pandemic. Navigating the last two years has been challenging for so much of the population, but being a young person coming of age in the time of COVID certainly presents a unique layer of difficulty.

To shed light on this insidious problem, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy issued a public health advisory on Tuesday, detailing the mental health crisis affecting children, adolescents, and young adults. "The challenges today’s generation of young people face are unprecedented and uniquely hard to navigate. And the effect these challenges have had on their mental health is devastating," he shares in the introduction of the report.

The statistics on the matter are staggering. Murthy shares that from 2009 to 2019, the proportion of high school students reporting persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness increased by 40%.

As for the pandemic impact, "recent research covering 80,000 youth globally found that depressive and anxiety symptoms doubled during the pandemic, with 25% of youth experiencing depressive symptoms and 20% experiencing anxiety symptoms," he shares in the advisory. (You can read more about the specific mental health implications for young women and girls here.)

Why is this the case? And what can we do about it? His 54-page report offers some wisdom and guidance on both accounts.