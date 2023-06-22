You’re More Likely To Get A Heart Attack On This Day Of The Week, Study Finds
Chances are you’re familiar with the Sunday scaries—you know, that familiar pang of anxiety you get before kicking off another work week. Well, we’ll see your Sunday blues and raise you menacing Mondays.
According to new research presented at the British Cardiovascular Society (BCS) conference in Manchester, serious heart attacks are more likely to occur on a Monday. Coincidence? Scientists think not.
The link between Mondays & heart attacks
Researchers analyzed hospitalization records from 10,528 patients who suffered the most severe type of heart attack—an ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)—over a five-year period.
After examining those records, they noticed a significant increase in the rate of STEMI heart attacks at the start of the work week, with a 13% increase specifically on Mondays.
Why Mondays, you might ask? “The cause is likely multifactorial, however, based on what we know from previous studies, it is reasonable to presume a circadian element,” notes Dublin-based cardiologist Jack Laffan in a news release.
As you may know, sleep is integral for your overall well-being; poor quality and inadequate amounts of sleep can impact cardiovascular and metabolic health1.
And having a consistent bedtime and wake-up time is essential to keeping a regulated circadian rhythm. When your sleep schedule is all over the place (like, say, when you sleep in on the weekends), your body doesn’t know when to produce melatonin, the hormone that signals that it's time to go to sleep. As a result, your circadian clocks may suffer most on Sunday nights—which can impact your heart health come Monday morning.
What to do about it
Heart attacks may be more common on Mondays, but protecting your heart health is important every day of the week—here are some daily tips.
Regulate your circadian rhythm
Try to standardize the time you go to bed and wake up, if you can. "Ideally your wake and rise time should not vary more than an hour (or even a half-hour) each day," naturopathic sleep doctor Catherine Darley, N.D., previously tells mbg—even on the weekends!
It can be so tempting to treat yourself with extra hours of sleep, but it may harm your circadian rhythm in the long-run. By waking up at the same time each day, you’ll get sleepy at a predictable time each evening.
If you need an extra nudge to help your eyes grow heavy, try slotting in a (melatonin-free) sleep-supporting supplement, like one of these expert-backed formulas.
Prioritize omega-3’s
Get your fill of fatty acids—specifically, marine omega-3 fatty acids EPA & DHA, which are found primarily in fish and fish oil supplements. Research shows these are basically synonymous with heart health and longevity.
From supporting healthy triglyceride levels2 to enhancing circulation, these holistic (and seriously under-consumed) healthy fats deliver profound cardiovascular benefits3 that have a lasting impact on your heart health.
For optimal heart-health benefits, find a sustainably sourced fish oil supplement that's tested for purity and delivers a minimum of 500 milligrams (ideally, closer to 1,000 to 1,500 milligrams, or 1 to 1.5 grams) of EPA plus DHA.
Not sure where to start? Here's a curated list of the best heart supplements on the market, according to a nutrition Ph.D.
Build muscle
Research shows that regular exercise can help manage blood pressure4, and another recent study5 found that the amount of fat-free mass (like muscle) women carry may play a bigger role in heart health than body fat or total body weight.
Translation? Muscle mass may influence heart health in women more than body weight and body fat.
We always say that the best exercise is the one that you'll do, but try to fold in some strength training exercises if you can. Here’s a helpful trainer-approved guide to get you started.
The takeaway
“Menacing Mondays” are a thing, especially when it comes to heart health. That doesn’t mean you should dread (or fear) Mondays forever—just try to optimize your cardiovascular health however you can. These tips above should help you get started, or see here for some women-specific advice.
