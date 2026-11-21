That Cozy Cup Of Tea Might Come With Thousands Of Microplastics
It's officially the season of oversized sweaters, early sunsets, and drinking approximately five cups of tea a day. And for the most part, it's a habit we can feel pretty good about. Tea is packed with beneficial plant compounds, and depending on the variety, it may support everything from heart health to relaxation.
But while we spend plenty of time thinking about what's in our tea, a new study suggests we might want to pay a little more attention to what we're brewing it in.
What happens when plastic tea bags meet hot water
In a new study1 published in npj Science of Food, researchers investigated how many microplastics and plastic-related chemicals end up in tea after brewing. They examined 14 brands of bagged tea and 14 brands of loose-leaf tea, brewing samples in water heated to 95°C (203°F) for three minutes.
They then analyzed the resulting tea for microplastics, bisphenol A (BPA), and phthalate esters, a group of chemicals commonly used as plasticizers. BPA is particularly concerning because it can interfere with hormone signaling, while certain phthalates have also been associated with reproductive and endocrine health concerns.
The researchers wanted to understand whether the tea bags themselves were contributing to exposure, rather than just the tea leaves or water.
Plastic tea bags released up to 2,498 microplastics per cup
The biggest finding was that plastic tea bags released between 555 and 2,498 microplastic particles per cup, depending on the sample.
By comparison, loose-leaf tea samples contained just 0.3 to 2.4 particles per cup.
That's a substantial difference, although the researchers weren't comparing identical tea leaves packaged in different ways, so other sources of contamination could have contributed.
When they examined the particles more closely, the larger debris from plastic tea bags consisted entirely of polyamide fibers, a type of plastic commonly known as nylon. This suggests the bags themselves were shedding particles during brewing.
And microplastics weren't the only concern.
Researchers also detected BPA and phthalate esters in the infusions. In their exposure assessment, BPA intake from bagged tea reached up to 21.7% of the European Food Safety Authority's tolerable daily intake.
How to enjoy your tea with fewer microplastics
Fortunately, reducing potential exposure doesn't mean giving up your favorite afternoon ritual. A few simple changes can make a difference:
- Switch to loose-leaf tea. It's an easy way to avoid steeping a plastic bag in hot water, and you might discover some better-tasting teas along the way.
- Invest in a reusable tea infuser. Stainless steel strainers and ceramic infusers make brewing loose-leaf tea almost as convenient as using a bag.
- Check what your tea bags are made of. Some brands use nylon or other plastic-based materials, while others offer paper-based, plastic-free options. Don't assume a bag is plastic-free just because it looks like paper.
- Be mindful of other hot-food containers. Avoid heating food in plastic containers when you can, and use glass or ceramic for hot drinks and leftovers.
The takeaway
Tea itself still has plenty going for it, from its antioxidant compounds to the simple pleasure of slowing down with a warm mug. But if you're drinking it every day, the material you're brewing it in is worth considering.
We can't eliminate every source of microplastic exposure, and there's no reason to panic over the occasional plastic tea bag. Still, switching to loose-leaf tea is one of those refreshingly easy changes that doesn't require sacrificing anything you enjoy.
If anything, it's an excuse to make your next cup of tea a little more intentional.