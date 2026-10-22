What makes this research stand out from other research about the affects of tea on our health is how deep it went. Instead of just asking "do you drink tea or not," the researchers looked at several dimensions of people's tea habits, including what type of tea they drank, how strong they brewed it, how hot they drank it, and how many cups they had per day. They then checked how each of these factors related to the risk of developing vascular disease (a category that describes conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels), plus 12 specific subtypes of it.