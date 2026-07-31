There's nothing cozier than winding down at night with a hot cup of tea. While everyone has their preferences, chamomile tea has long been a favorite pre-bed ritual. All herbal teas offer unique benefits (as the plants they're brewed from are all unique). So the questions is, does chamomile tea really help you sleep? Or de-stress? Here, we dive more into chamomile tea, it's research-backed benefits, and how to make the perfect cup.