Your Liver May Be At Risk From An Unexpected Industrial Chemical
When we think about liver health, the usual suspects come to mind: alcohol, diet, obesity. But a recent study suggests we may need to expand that list to include an unexpected environmental factor—a volatile organic compound used in industrial settings called tetrachloroethylene (PCE). Here's what the research published in Liver International found.
How researchers examined PCE exposure & liver health
PCE is a volatile organic compound used in industrial settings. While preclinical studies have linked PCE to liver toxicity, human data beyond small occupational cohorts has been limited.
For this study, researchers analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) collected between 2017 and 2020. The sample included 1,614 U.S. adults who had both blood PCE measurements and liver stiffness assessments via vibration-controlled transient elastography. Significant liver fibrosis was defined as liver stiffness greater than 8.2 kPa.
The researchers controlled for potential confounders including demographic factors and clinical variables associated with liver disease risk. They also performed a negative control analysis to confirm whether any association was specific to PCE or simply reflected general chemical exposure.
PCE exposure linked to more than triple the odds of liver fibrosis
Among the study participants, 116 had detectable PCE in their blood, representing a weighted 7.4% of the U.S. population. PCE concentrations ranged from 0.034 to 57.5 ng/mL, with a median of 0.09 ng/mL.
People with detectable PCE had 3.17 times higher odds of significant liver fibrosis compared to those with undetectable levels. Risk also increased with exposure. For example, they found that for every 1 ng/mL increase in blood PCE concentration, the odds of significant fibrosis increased more than fivefold.
In absolute terms, the predicted probability of having significant liver fibrosis was 27.7% higher for those with detectable PCE versus those without.
The negative control analysis supported that this association is distinct to PCE specifically, rather than a general effect of volatile organic compound exposure.
What this research does & doesn't prove
This was a cross-sectional study, meaning it captured a snapshot in time rather than following people over years.
While the association between PCE and liver fibrosis was statistically significant and dose-dependent, the study design cannot prove that PCE directly causes liver damage.
The researchers call for prospective studies to confirm whether PCE is truly a contributor to liver disease. Such research could have important implications for environmental policy and occupational safety guidelines.
The liver is the body's primary detoxification organ, filtering blood and metabolizing chemicals we're exposed to daily. This makes it particularly vulnerable to toxic compounds, and PCE's known hepatotoxicity in animal studies makes the human association biologically plausible.
Supporting your liver through everyday habits
While more research is needed to understand PCE's role in liver disease, there are evidence-based ways to support liver detoxification:
- Prioritize a nutrient-dense diet: Focus on fiber-rich detox foods and plenty of anti-inflammatory vegetables, which support the liver's detoxification pathways.
- Limit alcohol intake: Alcohol is a well-established contributor to liver damage, and reducing consumption is one of the most direct ways to protect liver health.
- Stay physically active: Regular exercise supports metabolic health and has been associated with lower rates of fat accumulation in the liver.
- Get adequate sleep: Sleep is when the body performs essential repair and detoxification processes.
The takeaway
This study adds PCE to the growing list of environmental factors that may influence liver health, though it doesn't prove causation. The researchers call for prospective studies to confirm these findings and inform environmental policies. Supporting your liver through diet, exercise, and lifestyle choices remains a sound approach to overall health.