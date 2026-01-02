January's Astrological Forecast Brings A Major Shift As Neptune Moves Into Aries
Off we go! January arrives with a clear signal: It’s back to business with ambition & intention
We’re kicking off a 1 Universal Year in numerology, and galloping into the Fire Horse Year mid-February. But before we fully launch, let’s plant our hooves on terra firma.
The month opens with an immersion of grounded Capricorn energy. The Sun, Mercury, Venus and Mars are all in this earthy sign, and the first new moon of the year, on January 18, is also in Capricorn.
Until the 19th, lean into the strategic and systematic thinking that Capricorn has made famous. Humble, hardworking leaders will rise up amid the ego-driven authoritarians that 2025 served up. Perhaps you’ll be one of them yourself!
Had enough family time over the holidays? Not so fast!
On January 3, the Cancer full moon illuminates your sector of kinfolk and caring. You might use the weekend to recover from the hubbub with some deep nurturing. Or, you might finally get a chance to deeply connect with loved ones as things settle into a post-holiday groove. With la luna illuminating your home, it’s a great time to turn yours into a cozy sanctuary to huddle in during the winter months ahead.
No need to isolate yourself there, though! Once the Sun shifts into friendly Aquarius on the 19th, collaborations get a boost. Look for ways to connect with like-minded people or to team up in community around a worthy cause.
The headline news arrives on January 26
Later this month, imaginative Neptune makes its final departure from its home sign of Pisces, where it’s been hunkered down since 2012. Now, Neptune will move into Aries until 2039, a long visit that hasn’t happened since the mid-1800s (really!).
Gentle Neptune in aggro Aries doesn’t make for the most comforting blend, but we had a sneak preview of it last year, when Neptune first dipped into the Ram’s realm from March 30 until September 1.
Look back to spring and summer 2025 for clues of what might become your new normal for the next decade and a half!