Low Vitamin D Was Linked To 18% Higher Risk Of This Heart Health Issue
You get your bloodwork back, and a couple of numbers aren't quite what you hoped they'd be.
Your vitamin D is low, and your cholesterol is creeping up. You probably wouldn't think to connect the two, but researchers are beginning to look more closely at how vitamin D might relate to heart health.
In a study of more than 43,000 adults1, scientists explored the connection between vitamin D levels and unhealthy amounts of fats in the blood, including cholesterol and triglycerides.
About the study
Most of us know vitamin D for its role in keeping bones strong. It helps the body absorb calcium, but researchers are also interested in whether it plays a part in other aspects of health, including how the body manages cholesterol and other blood fats.
To investigate, researchers looked at health data from more than 43,000 adults in eastern China. They measured participants' vitamin D levels and grouped them into three categories: sufficient, intermediate, or deficient.
They also considered factors such as age, weight, blood pressure, smoking, alcohol use, and existing health conditions.
Lower vitamin D was linked to an 18% higher risk
Around three-quarters of participants had unhealthy levels of cholesterol or other fats in their blood.
Those with higher vitamin D levels were less likely to have this issue.
In fact, each increase in vitamin D levels was associated with about a 6% lower likelihood of unhealthy blood fat levels.
When researchers compared people with sufficient vitamin D to those with lower levels, the difference was even clearer. Those with a deficiency had an 18% higher risk of unhealthy blood fat levels, while those with intermediate levels had a 16% higher risk.
The connection remained even after accounting for other health factors, including age, sex, weight, and chronic conditions.
It also showed up across different age groups, in both men and women, and among people with and without diabetes.
Why taking more vitamin D may not improve your cholesterol
Before adding another supplement to your routine, there's an important detail to understand.
This study found a connection between vitamin D and unhealthy blood fat levels, but it didn't prove that low vitamin D causes cholesterol problems. Researchers measured both in participants at one point in time, so they couldn't tell which came first or whether another factor was influencing both.
There are a few possible explanations for the link. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, which plays a role in turning cholesterol into bile acids. These acids help the body get rid of cholesterol. Vitamin D may also influence a hormone that's been linked to higher triglyceride levels. These ideas offer possible explanations, but researchers still need to test them. For now, we can't say that raising vitamin D levels will lower cholesterol.
What to do with your own bloodwork
The findings aren't a reason to start taking vitamin D for your cholesterol, but they are a reminder to keep an eye on both markers.
- Check for deficiency: If you're concerned about low vitamin D, talk to your health care provider about whether a blood test or supplementation makes sense.
- Understand your cholesterol numbers: If your bloodwork shows elevated cholesterol, your provider can help you decide whether dietary changes, medication, or other approaches are appropriate.
- Keep up with heart-healthy habits: Regular physical activity and a fiber-rich diet remain well-established ways to support healthy cholesterol levels.
The takeaway
Vitamin D might be doing more behind the scenes than helping maintain strong bones.
While this study doesn't prove that getting more of it will improve cholesterol, it's another reason to pay attention to your bloodwork and look at your health as a whole.