Your Gut Doesn't Need More Vegetables — It Needs More Variety
Most of us know we should eat more plants. But a growing body of research suggests the real gap isn't just quantity; it's variety.
You might already be eating your greens, but if you're cycling through the same five or six foods, your gut microbiome (the trillions of bacteria living in your digestive tract) may not be getting what it needs to thrive.
A new randomized controlled trial1 put that idea to the test, and the results make a strong case for diversifying your plate.
About the study
The ZOE BIOME study enrolled 399 healthy adults (ages 35–65) who were eating less than 20 grams of fiber per day, which is the norm for most adults in the UK and US.
For six weeks, participants were randomly assigned to one of three groups: a whole-food plant blend with more than 30 ingredients (30 grams per day), a probiotic capsule (Lactobacillus rhamnosus, 15 billion CFU per day), or bread croutons as a control.
The blend pulled from a wide mix of plant foods, including fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, herbs, nuts, seeds, spices, and wholegrains, chosen for their fiber, polyphenols (plant compounds with antioxidant properties), and micronutrients.
Participants added it to their existing meals rather than changing their diet, and adherence across all groups was above 98%.
57 species shifted in six weeks
The biggest finding was in the gut microbiome. Participants in the blend group saw 57 types of gut bacteria shift in relative abundance over six weeks, compared to 14 in the control group and just 4 in the probiotic group.
Within the blend group, the bacteria that increased tended to have more favorable health associations, while those that decreased tended to have less favorable ones. We should acknowledge that the findings weren't technically statistically significant, but the benefits the group noticed feel notable.
Beyond the microbiome, blend participants reported fewer digestive symptoms, including less indigestion, constipation, heartburn, and flatulence, plus higher energy and greater happiness compared to the control group.
Blood markers (cholesterol, blood sugar control, inflammation) didn't shift meaningfully, which the researchers say was expected given the participants were healthy adults without existing cardiometabolic risk factors.
RELATED READ: Follow This Guide To Get 30+ Grams Of Fiber Daily
How to add more plant variety to your meals
The study's design was intentionally practical: participants added the blend to their existing meals rather than changing their diet. That's a useful frame for thinking about how to apply these findings day to day.
A few ways to do that:
- Sprinkle a fiber-rich blend on meals: The study used a powdered whole-food blend added to everyday meals. Look for products that combine a wide range of plant ingredients (fruits, vegetables, seeds, mushrooms, and wholegrains) rather than isolated fiber supplements. Daily fiber habits like this tend to be easier to sustain than completely changing your whole diet.
- Think in plant points, not servings: Aim to eat from as many different plant categories as possible throughout the week. A handful of walnuts, a spoonful of flaxseed, and a pinch of turmeric each count as separate plant foods. Wholegrains, legumes, and fermented foods are among the most impactful categories to work in regularly.
- Add toppings with intention: Seeds, herbs, spices, and nuts are easy ways to increase plant diversity without changing what you're already eating. A grain bowl topped with pumpkin seeds, fresh herbs, and a sprinkle of mixed spices can add four or five plant varieties in one meal.
- Prioritize variety over volume: Eating 10 different plant foods in moderate amounts does more for your gut microbiome than eating large amounts of just two or three.
The takeaway
Plant diversity matters just as much as plant quantity when it comes to gut health.
Adding a wider range of plant foods to your existing meals, even in small amounts, can shift your gut bacteria in a favorable direction within weeks. For anyone falling short on fiber and variety, that's an accessible and genuinely meaningful place to start.