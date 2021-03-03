Your Food Isn't As Nourishing As You Think: An Award-Winning Food Journalist Explains

We don’t need to tell you that highly processed food is at an all-time high in the U.S. To which many people say: Make the right choices, and just don’t eat the junk! “But there's a limited amount of right choice to be made,” says Bittman. See, he says most of the farmland is used to produce corn and soybeans, since it’s so profitable (nearly all processed foods are made from either corn or soy, and both are pretty easy to grow). Since those big farms dominate such a large chunk of land, there’s not a ton of room to grow other nutrient-dense crops.

“Say 60 percent of the calories in our food system are junk food calories,” says Bittman (meaning, produced from corn or soy). “They're calories that don't nourish you.” Once the lesser 40 percent of healthy food is gone, someone has to eat that remaining 60 percent. “So you may not eat 60 percent of your calories from junk food, but to the extent that you eat less, it means someone else is eating more,” Bittman notes.

And even if you do manage to eat that 40 percent of healthy produce, Bittman says the veggies aren’t even as healthy as they could be. Because of monoculture (or growing one crop at a time versus many), the soil is stripped of its nutrients and injected with fertilizer that will work for that particular crop. “That's not real farming,” says Bittman. “That's some kind of techno-creation that's going to turn into techno-food, which is basically junk food.” (Functional medicine doctor Mark Hyman, M.D., would agree, as we discussed with him here.)