Your Boobs Deserve Self-Care, Too: Here's How To Show The Girls Some Love

Recently, we saw posts and reports of people using gua sha on the area. But here’s the thing: Gua Sha as a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practice hasn’t exactly been studied for the breast—it’s not mentioned in either historical nor modern TCM literature. “As a licensed TCM practitioner with 20 years experience, I never use Gua Sha on breast tissue,” says acupuncturist and herbalist, Sandra Lanshin Chiu, L.Ac., founder of Lanshin. Similarly, says acupuncturist and co-founder of Wilding, Gianna de la Torre L.Ac.: “As a professional who has done Gua Sha for 15 years, I've never had anyone come to me and ask me to work on their breast.”

That’s not to say Gua Sha hasn't been used by practitioners to remedy the breast area at all: “Gua Sha is used to [tend to] conditions like fibrocystic breasts, mastitis, and breast pain, however it’s not applied directly to the breast,” says Chiu. “It’s usually applied to muscles or around joints, not to adipose tissue dominant areas (like the breast). In TCM we often access the back of the body to handle chest conditions.” So while Gua Sha techniques can affect the area, a professional wouldn’t exactly use the tool on the breasts themselves.

But, look, you can ultimately do whatever you want with your body. If you want to scrape a Gua Sha stone along the tissue—or any other tool, for that matter—we certainly won’t stop you. Do whatever feels good! Just know that a “Gua Sha breast massage” is not a TCM-derived concept experts would typically incorporate into their professional practice.

If you are going to take a Gua Sha stone to your breasts in the name of self-care, please do so gently. “So gentle it's like frosting a cake,” de La Torre notes. After oiling up (again, any soothing oil will do), she recommends using the smaller edge of the tool and sweeping from the nipple outward in every direction of the breast (except for breastfeeding mothers, who she notes would want to move inward towards the nipple as she says it may help unclog any milk ducts). Then with the scalloped or wavy edge, you'd sweep from the swell of the breast out towards the armpit, and repeat that same motion from the top as well.