Another caveat: If you're using an active cleanser with ingredients like AHAs or BHAs (exfoliating acids) or benzoyl peroxide, then you should keep it on for 60 seconds to ensure these ingredients work their magic, Shokeen notes. (Otherwise, you're literally washing those actives down the drain.) You may want to use these special cleansers only twice to three times weekly to prevent drying out your skin, but you'll want to get the most out of them when you do indulge.