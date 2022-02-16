You Should Be Taking A Vitamin C Supplement Daily: True Or False?

As far as dosage goes, a high-potency serving of 1,000 milligrams is not only backed by research, but is a meaningful quantity of vitamin C to provide all the C your body needs to carry out daily activities.* It’s also important to find a high-quality vitamin C supplement with optimal form and function.

There are many different types of vitamin C used in supplements—including ascorbic acid, vitamin C-lipid-citrus bioflavonoid complex (such as PureWay-C™), calcium ascorbate, liposomal, and calcium ascorbate-calcium threonate-dehydroascorbate (Ester-C).

When looking at lower-dose quantities (i.e., less than about 400 milligrams), these forms don't drastically differ from each other.

For example, ascorbic acid is a very common (and useful) form of vitamin C found in many foods and supplements. When that dosage is increased, however, a process called passive diffusion results in a large portion of ascorbic acid (and the other forms of vitamin C listed above) potentially going unused. Here's a more detailed science breakdown on this topic, in case you're curious.

In other words, when it comes to high-potency dosages, optimizing bioavailability to increase the absorption of vitamin C is crucial.

In high-potency doses, PureWay-C™ has evidence and clinical advantage rooted in science at the 1,000 milligram dose. This scientifically advanced complex features lipid and citrus bioflavonoid built-in absorption technology, to help chauffeur vitamin C into cells more efficiently and protect it from oxidation, resulting in a 233% higher cellular uptake and retention of vitamin C than ascorbic acid and a 122% increase compared to Ester-C.*†

When contrasting these four forms of vitamin C, PureWay-C™ is absorbed faster, results in greater serum vitamin C levels (i.e., blood levels to achieve vitamin C sufficiency), and even achieves the most impactful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits as measured by key biomarkers in the body.*†

