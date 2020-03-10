Yoga is way more than just poses. Certain asanas or yoga poses stimulate different parts of your body, organs, and chakras. There are seven major chakras, all correlating to different organ systems, which regulate different functions of the body.

Each yoga pose has a purpose, and during different times of your life, you may have to work harder to strengthen certain chakras and poses. In any case, a well-rounded, regular yoga practice can help balance your chakras and ensure energy and vitality can flow freely throughout your body. Here are six poses you can do to stimulate each chakra.