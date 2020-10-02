mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
New Study Finds Yoga & Meditation Help Relieve Symptoms Of Chronic Pain

New Study Finds Yoga & Meditation Help Relieve Symptoms Of Chronic Pain

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Woman doing yoga and meditation to relieve pain

Image by MATT BEN STONE / Stocksy

October 2, 2020 — 20:49 PM

The benefits of mindfulness, yoga, and meditation are all pretty well established at this point—and research continues to find reasons to prioritize these practices. Most recently, a small study based in Oregon was able to help patients with chronic pain find relief, with a few months of yoga and meditation education.

Helping patients take control of their pain.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, found that a mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) course effectively helped participants with chronic pain.

The course included detailed instruction in both mindfulness meditation and hatha yoga, over the course of an eight-week period. They also learned about increasing awareness of the self and the immediate moment.

This study was conducted in a rural area where access to affordable care is a common problem, making relatively simple and low-cost mindfulness interventions ideal pain management aids.

Researchers found that patients' perceptions of their conditions shifted, with lower reported feelings of pain, depression, and disability following the course. "Chronic pain often goes hand-in-hand with depression," explains Cynthia Marske, DO, an osteopathic physician and director of graduate medical education at the Community Health Clinics of Benton and Linn County. "Mindfulness-based meditation and yoga can help restore both a patient's mental and physical health and can be effective alone or in combination with other treatments such as therapy and medication."

Advertisement

The promise of relief.

The troubles of chronic pain extend beyond the pain itself, so finding a method that aids in both decreasing pain perception but also in improving mental health is doubly promising.

"Many people have lost hope because, in most cases, chronic pain will never fully resolve," says Marske, "However, mindful yoga and meditation can help improve the structure and function of the body, which supports the process of healing."

However she's quick to explain that "healing" and "curing" are inherently not the same thing: "Curing means eliminating disease, while healing refers to becoming more whole," she explains. "With chronic pain, healing involves learning to live with a level of pain this is manageable. For this, yoga and meditation can be very beneficial."

Hoping to find your way to a regular mindfulness practice? The best way to do so is to stop simply planning to start, and to just take the first step.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

How To Track Dreams (And Reframe Nightmares) With A Dream Journal

Sarah Regan
How To Track Dreams (And Reframe Nightmares) With A Dream Journal
Spirituality

October Will Majorly Foreshadow What's To Come In 2021, Numerology Tells Us

Kaitlyn Kaerhart
October Will Majorly Foreshadow What's To Come In 2021, Numerology Tells Us
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Beauty

Breaking: This Is First U.S. State To Ban Chemicals In Beauty Products

Jamie Schneider
Breaking: This Is First U.S. State To Ban Chemicals In Beauty Products
Spirituality

Two Full Moons & A Mercury Retrograde Will Make This A Month To Remember

The AstroTwins
Two Full Moons & A Mercury Retrograde Will Make This A Month To Remember
Functional Food

I Started This Program To Learn About Gut Health But Came Away With So Much More

Jourdan Buchler
I Started This Program To Learn About Gut Health But Came Away With So Much More
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

A Supplement To Plump Up Lips? It's Not Too Good To Be True

Alexandra Engler
A Supplement To Plump Up Lips? It's Not Too Good To Be True
Integrative Health

Could Sleep Position Be The Next Thing We Track? Maybe — Here's Why

Eliza Sullivan
Could Sleep Position Be The Next Thing We Track? Maybe — Here's Why
Home

How To Deep Clean Your Shower Without Bleach (Yep, Anything Is Possible)

Emma Loewe
How To Deep Clean Your Shower Without Bleach (Yep, Anything Is Possible)
Beauty

How To Get Smooth, Hairless Skin: A 3-Step Sugar Wax Recipe To Try At Home

Jamie Schneider
How To Get Smooth, Hairless Skin: A 3-Step Sugar Wax Recipe To Try At Home
Mental Health

Emma Chamberlain's Mindfulness Routine Involves Coffee (And A Lot Of It)

Abby Moore
Emma Chamberlain's Mindfulness Routine Involves Coffee (And A Lot Of It)
Functional Food

Why You May Want To Skip The Pre-Breakfast Coffee, Study (Sadly) Finds

Sarah Regan
Why You May Want To Skip The Pre-Breakfast Coffee, Study (Sadly) Finds
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/yoga-and-meditation-promising-for-pain-study-says

Your article and new folder have been saved!