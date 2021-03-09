mindbodygreen

Try This Ultra-Satisfying Wrist Stretch, From A Pilates Instructor

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Hands in Bright Light

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

March 9, 2021 — 22:10 PM

Halfway through a run, you’re thanking those legs for pushing through the incline. Halfway through a Pilates or yoga class, you're feeling grateful for that core. But when you’re typing on a computer, watering your plants, or whisking eggs, you’re probably not paying much attention to what parts of your body are at work.

Well, we're here to tell you those everyday activities, among others, put strain on the wrists and forearms—and it’s equally important to show them some TLC. 

Even if you’re pressed for time, it’s possible to loosen up the wrists and forearms with this quick and impactful stretch from professional dancer and Pilates instructor Zola Williams. So, pause whatever you’re doing (seriously, this will take five minutes or less), and show some appreciation for your wrists. They earned it, after all. 

Quick wrist and forearm stretch. 

  1. Start on your knees. Gently place your hand on the yoga mat, with your fingertips facing your knee. 
  2. Take your other hand, and begin lifting one finger at a time off the floor. Start with the thumb, and end with the pinkie, or vice-versa. 
  3. Once you’ve raised every finger, take your hand off the mat and shake out your wrist. 
  4. Repeat on the other side. 

Two things to keep in mind: It’s OK if the heel of your hand doesn’t touch the floor, and it’s OK if your fingers don’t lift very high, Williams says in her TikTok video. Either way, “you’ll feel a nice, deep stretch in the front of your wrist, and depending on how tight you are, up the forearm.” 

The benefits of the stretch. 

Increasing wrist mobility can make downward dogs and planks less pain-inducing, and may even lead to fluffier eggs, post-whisk.

On a larger scale, weak wrists can mean weaker grip strength, which may also be associated with quality of life and mental health, according to some studies. The connection between grip strength and overall health is nuanced, but the daily wear on your forearms and wrists should be enough motivation to make them a priority.

If one stretch won't do it, add these seven yoga poses to get rid of creaky wrists, once and for all.

