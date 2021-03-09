Halfway through a run, you’re thanking those legs for pushing through the incline. Halfway through a Pilates or yoga class, you're feeling grateful for that core. But when you’re typing on a computer, watering your plants, or whisking eggs, you’re probably not paying much attention to what parts of your body are at work.

Well, we're here to tell you those everyday activities, among others, put strain on the wrists and forearms—and it’s equally important to show them some TLC.

Even if you’re pressed for time, it’s possible to loosen up the wrists and forearms with this quick and impactful stretch from professional dancer and Pilates instructor Zola Williams. So, pause whatever you’re doing (seriously, this will take five minutes or less), and show some appreciation for your wrists. They earned it, after all.