Working Out At This Time Of Day Is Better For A Healthy Weight, Study Says
There's no doubt that exercising regularly is a fundamental pillar to our longevity and wellbeing—but there is some doubt about what time of day is actually best to hit the gym.
Studying the best time of day to work out
For this study, researchers wanted to figure out what time of day is best for moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) as an obesity-protective and weight management measure.
To do so, they analyzed data from nearly 5,300 participants taken between 2003 and 2006, splitting them into three groups: morning, midday, and evening exercisers. Then, the researchers looked at those workout times and how they lined up with weight management.
And based on the findings, it seems morning reigns supreme for working out if you're looking to prevent obesity and maintain a healthy weight. Namely, a strong association was observed between moderate-to-vigorous physical activity in the morning, and a lower BMI and waist circumference, which are both considered important health risk factors.
Working out in the afternoon and evening still had an impact, the study authors report—just not as strong as it did in the morning.
As such, they write, "The [time of day] of MVPA influences the association between MVPA and obesity," adding that the promising role of morning MVPA for weight management needs a closer investigation in further research.
What to do about it
If you're looking to maintain a healthy weight and/or prevent obesity, this research suggests mornings might be the time to workout. Of course, that's not always possible if you have an irregular work schedule, are a caretaker, or simply identify as a night owl. And working out later in the day still has benefits. But if and when you can squeeze some morning movement in, anything is better than nothing!
Think quick, 20-minute runs, 15-minute power yoga flows, or a bike rides at interval speeds. Anything that gets your heart pumping early in the day is going to help you maintain a healthy weight, plus it's a great way to rev your engines for the day first thing.
To that end, here's a 15-minute morning workout from yoga teacher Suki Clements to help you get started.
The takeaway
If you 100% cannot make a morning workout happen, we're not saying you shouldn't workout in the afternoon or evening. But if you have time to spare before your day gets started, not only is working out going to help wake you up and get you energized, but it might just be the best time to workout for weight managing benefits.
