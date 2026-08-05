A 12-Year Study Found Women With This History Were 52% More Likely To Have Frequent Hot Flashes
Hot flashes. Postpartum depression. Two common occurrences in a woman's life—but separated by years, decades even. Vastly different symptoms. And entirely different catalysis: One happens during hormonal changes in menopause; the other, in the weeks or months after having a baby. Superficially, they may not have much in common.
But a new study tracking nearly 1,500 women over more than a decade suggests the two experiences may be more connected than previously understood, and that what happens to your brain during the postpartum period could leave a lasting imprint on how your body handles the hormonal shifts of menopause.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from 1,479 women enrolled in a community-based pregnancy cohort in Calgary, Canada.
Women joined during pregnancy and were followed for 12 to 14 years, until they reached an average age of 44. At that point, researchers assessed how often women were experiencing hot flashes and night sweats.
Perinatal depression was measured using a validated screening tool at four time points between pregnancy and one year postpartum.
Researchers also tracked whether depression continued in the years after birth, giving them a fuller picture of each woman's mental health history over time.
Women with perinatal depression were 52% more likely to have frequent hot flashes
Women with a history of perinatal depression were more likely to report hot flashes or night sweats than those without that history (44% vs. 38%).
The difference was even greater for frequent symptoms, defined as occurring six or more days in the past two weeks. Women with perinatal depression were 52% more likely to experience these frequent symptoms.
The link became even stronger when researchers looked at depression over time.
Women whose depression began during pregnancy or after childbirth and continued in the years that followed were more than twice as likely to experience frequent hot flashes and night sweats as women with no history of depression.
In contrast, women whose depression resolved after the perinatal period did not have a significantly higher risk. The findings suggest that ongoing depression, rather than perinatal depression alone, was most strongly linked to more frequent menopausal symptoms.
Why the brain connects these two experiences
Both perinatal depression and hot flashes involve the brain's response to big hormonal shifts, and that overlap isn't a coincidence.
During pregnancy, estrogen and progesterone rise dramatically. After delivery, they drop sharply, sometimes below pre-pregnancy levels for months.
That crash can affect serotonin signaling, which plays a role in both mood and how the brain regulates body temperature. So when estrogen drops again during menopause, the same pathways are involved.
The researchers suggest that pregnancy may act as an early stress test on the brain. For some women, how their nervous system responds to those early hormonal shifts may reveal a sensitivity that shows up again years later during menopause.
Putting this into practice
This is a hypothesis-generating study, an important first step, not a definitive verdict. That said, the findings offer a useful lens for thinking about your own health history.
If you have a history of perinatal depression, here's what the research suggests:
- Tell your provider: Mention your perinatal mental health history to your doctor as you approach your 40s. It can help your doctor monitor for early menopause symptoms more proactively.
- Know the threshold: Frequent hot flashes and night sweats are defined as occurring six or more days in a two-week period. If you're experiencing that level of disruption, it's worth a conversation with your provider.
- Ask about evidence-based options: Menopause hormone therapy is considered a safe and highly effective first-line treatment for hot flashes and night sweats. Non-hormonal options, including certain antidepressants, have also shown effectiveness.
- Track ongoing mood changes: Staying on top of your mental health in the years between postpartum and perimenopause matters, both for its own sake and as part of your broader health picture. Research also links frequent hot flashes to cardiovascular risk, which is another reason to take symptoms seriously and loop in your doctor early.
The takeaway
Your reproductive mental health history doesn't exist in isolation.
It may be part of a longer story about how your body responds to hormonal change. Sharing that history with your healthcare provider is a simple, proactive step toward more personalized menopause care.