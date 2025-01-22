Not to mention, the conversation about postpartum depression is still relatively hush-hush—at least when it comes to the severe end of the spectrum. For some women, postpartum depression is similar to the feeling of mild "baby blues," but for many others, it's debilitating depression, violent thoughts toward one's child and oneself, and a feeling of pure hopelessness—hence why the term "baby blues" can be seen as dismissive in some cases.