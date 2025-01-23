Skip to Content
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Wisest? These 3 Are Gifted With Deep Wisdom

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 23, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Lyuba Burakova / Stocksy
January 23, 2025

The 12 signs of the zodiac are each unique in their own way, including how naturally wise they are. Where some signs are more silly or even foolish, others have an old-soul quality that gives them great depth and wisdom.

Of course, someone's sign isn't a guarantee they'll be wise, but the following three signs have a reputation for being more sage than most.

P.S. This would apply to anyone with the following as their sun and/or rising sign.

1.

Capricorn

The wisest sign of them all is none other than Capricorn. Because it is a cardinal earth sign ruled by Saturn, Capricorn energy is all about honesty and wisdom. They're authentic and structured thanks to their planetary ruler, and their symbol, the sea goat, represents their ability to reach great heights.

The fishtail portion of the sea goat can swim to the bottom of the ocean and the vast, spiritual world that lies beneath it. It is Capricorn who learns to strike the balance between these two realms of earth and spirit.

While they do have a reputation for being serious and hardworking, don't underestimate the levels of wisdom these folks have.

2.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is the life of the party, always cracking jokes and making noise. You might not suspect them to be wise, but as it turns out, there's more than meets the eye with this energetic and enthusiastic sign.

Just look to their planetary ruler, Jupiter. It's the planet of wisdom itself, always looking at the big picture, and seeking wisdom, intuition, and cosmic law and order. Sagittarius, meanwhile, is associated with the ninth house of higher learning and travel.

All that to say, wisdom is defined as "the quality of having experience, knowledge, and good judgment," and that could be the definition of Sagittarius too.

3.

Pisces

And finally, the third wisest zodiac sign is sensitive and emotional Pisces. In modern astrology, this water sign is ruled by Neptune, the planet of spirituality and dreams. But in ancient astrology, it was ruled by Jupiter. (As aforementioned, Jupiter is associated with wisdom.)

Pisces' wisdom is an emotional kind. They're strongly empathetic, to the point of being borderline psychic. Deeply connected to others and the environments around them, Pisceans exist in an ever-sensing realm that the rest of us can only dream of.

Otherworldly is a good word to describe these folks. Their ancient ruler grants Pisceans the gift of empathy and emotional understanding, while their modern ruler keeps them spiritually attuned.

The takeaway

It's worth noting again that every zodiac sign has the capacity to be wise—and life experiences plus other factors in your birth chart can influence how much wisdom you acquire. That said, in terms of which zodiac signs are most likely to be natural sages, look no further than Capricorn, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Have Anger Issues—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Have Anger Issues—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep
Integrative Health

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep

Emma Loewe

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical
Integrative Health

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical

Morgan Chamberlain

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s
Integrative Health

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s

Carleigh Ferrante

If You Do This With Your Gua Sha, It May Actually Cause Wrinkles
Beauty

If You Do This With Your Gua Sha, It May Actually Cause Wrinkles

Hannah Frye

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%
Healthy Weight

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%

Morgan Chamberlain

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
