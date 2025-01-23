Advertisement
Which Zodiac Signs Are The Wisest? These 3 Are Gifted With Deep Wisdom
The 12 signs of the zodiac are each unique in their own way, including how naturally wise they are. Where some signs are more silly or even foolish, others have an old-soul quality that gives them great depth and wisdom.
Of course, someone's sign isn't a guarantee they'll be wise, but the following three signs have a reputation for being more sage than most.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with the following as their sun and/or rising sign.
Capricorn
The wisest sign of them all is none other than Capricorn. Because it is a cardinal earth sign ruled by Saturn, Capricorn energy is all about honesty and wisdom. They're authentic and structured thanks to their planetary ruler, and their symbol, the sea goat, represents their ability to reach great heights.
The fishtail portion of the sea goat can swim to the bottom of the ocean and the vast, spiritual world that lies beneath it. It is Capricorn who learns to strike the balance between these two realms of earth and spirit.
While they do have a reputation for being serious and hardworking, don't underestimate the levels of wisdom these folks have.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius is the life of the party, always cracking jokes and making noise. You might not suspect them to be wise, but as it turns out, there's more than meets the eye with this energetic and enthusiastic sign.
Just look to their planetary ruler, Jupiter. It's the planet of wisdom itself, always looking at the big picture, and seeking wisdom, intuition, and cosmic law and order. Sagittarius, meanwhile, is associated with the ninth house of higher learning and travel.
All that to say, wisdom is defined as "the quality of having experience, knowledge, and good judgment," and that could be the definition of Sagittarius too.
Pisces
And finally, the third wisest zodiac sign is sensitive and emotional Pisces. In modern astrology, this water sign is ruled by Neptune, the planet of spirituality and dreams. But in ancient astrology, it was ruled by Jupiter. (As aforementioned, Jupiter is associated with wisdom.)
Pisces' wisdom is an emotional kind. They're strongly empathetic, to the point of being borderline psychic. Deeply connected to others and the environments around them, Pisceans exist in an ever-sensing realm that the rest of us can only dream of.
Otherworldly is a good word to describe these folks. Their ancient ruler grants Pisceans the gift of empathy and emotional understanding, while their modern ruler keeps them spiritually attuned.
The takeaway
It's worth noting again that every zodiac sign has the capacity to be wise—and life experiences plus other factors in your birth chart can influence how much wisdom you acquire. That said, in terms of which zodiac signs are most likely to be natural sages, look no further than Capricorn, Sagittarius, and Pisces.